"Sh*t! I need to have my facial hair!" — Diego Luna shares the genuine challenges he faced to maintain his look in Andor season 2

Andor season 2 is finally set to release after a long wait of over two years. The show is part of the Star Wars franchise and serves as a prequel to 2016's Rogue One, which itself is a prequel to the 1977 Star Wars film.

Diego Luna reprises his role as Cassian Andor, a thief-turned-rebel spy. This season will continue to explore how he came to oppose the Galactic Empire and the formation of the Rebel Alliance.

In an exclusive interview with Collider published on April 20, 2025, Luna revealed that he struggled to make sure that Andor had the beard in the right timeline.

"I spent a few days sticking hair because I made the wrong choice, like, “Sh*t! I need to have my facial hair!” There was a very cool technique, which is you put glue, you put real hair, and then you have someone else's hair on your face, basically. So, I have to thank that person. It's part of my performance," he shared.

Diego Luna revealed that Andor season 2 was not filmed in order

Diego Luna shared that the show spans several years, and Andor season 2 features time jumps, with the filming not being done in order. He added:

"We made a plan, and then the plan was ruined. We made a plan, but it was a weird schedule because we didn't shoot in order. Sometimes blocks will happen at the same time, or had to interact."

Initially, the filming schedule was disrupted by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. That said, three episodes of the show will premiere at a time, and each batch of three episodes will tell a story. These stories will have a one-year gap between them.

The first three episodes of Andor season 2 are scheduled to be available for streaming on Disney+ on April 22, 2025. While Australian filmmaker Ariel Kleiman directed these episodes, series creator Tony Gilroy penned the script.

Diego Luna on how Andor is different from other TV shows

Andor was designed as a two-season show to tell the story leading up to Rogue One. Despite the show's huge success, those plans have not changed.

Speaking to Collider, Luna said that this is what sets the show apart from other TV shows, which often try to make more and more seasons.

"I think one thing that makes this show different from what's happening in this long format TV [show] that we are doing is that we had an ending. That is different. We were not working, hoping to get another and another and another season, and, “What else can happen? Who else can join?” The ending was there, and we were all aiming for that," he said.

Andor season 2 will also feature characters not seen in season 1. One of these characters is the robot K-2SO, who is a beloved character from Rogue One. Alan Tudyk is reprising his role as the robot.

In the same interview with Collider, Tudyk shared that he plans to retire from acting. On the other hand, Diego Luna stated that the completion of this series has allowed him to do other things he is passionate about.

Andor season 2 will be available for streaming from April 22, 2025.

