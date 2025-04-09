Andor season 1 recap: All to know before season 2 arrives 

In 2022, Andor season 1 took the Star Wars fandom by storm and received audience appreciation. Two years later, the show is set to return with season 2 on April 22 at Disney+. This time, fans will see Cassian Andor's story as it explores the four years leading up to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Given that Andor season 1 came out almost two years ago, we'll explore the major plotlines and themes of the show to bring the audience up to speed. Andor season 1 can be watched on Disney+, Hulu and on Disney+'s official YouTube channel.

Cassian has a bounty put on his head in Andor season 1

Andor season 1 begins with Cassian shooting two security guards in cold blood when he is trying to look for his sister. This is due to him being confronted by them and harassed. However, this also leads to a bounty being put on his head. Back on Ferrix, he tries figuring out a way to get off the planet and promises his adopted mother, Maarva, that he will come back for her.

He then asks his close friend Bix to get him in contact with a black market buyer so that he can get enough credits to get out of Ferrix. At the same time, Syril Karn leads the manhunt to capture Andor. He takes his officers down to arrest him, but Andor meets with Bix's contact Luthen Rael, who turns out to be leading a rebellion.

This leads to a firefight breaking out in Ferrix as Luthen helps Andor escape while the Empire's presence on the planet continues to grow bigger. Luthen then reveals that he needs Cassian for a job to steal credits from an Empire base, and he has been building up a crew as well.

Cassian carries out a heist in Andor season 1

Luthen then makes Andor meet his crew on a planet with heavy Empire activity, and they start planning out the heist. Everything seems to be going smoothly until the team suffers some heavy casualties. Cassian then decides to leave with the heist credits when he learns that a group member means to betray them.

He then returns to Ferrix to get Maarva to come with him, but she refuses as she wants to stay back and fight the Empire. Cassian, heartbroken, then leaves and goes off to an exotic planet. At the same time, it is also revealed that Luthen is working with Mon Mothma who has been secretly funding the Rebellion.

However, it's getting difficult for her to keep funding the cause and moving money as the Empire is keeping a close eye on her. She then meets Davo Sculdun, a man with ties to criminal organisations. He agrees to help her only if her daughter and his son meet each other and see if they are a match for a marriage. She decides to go ahead with this.

The prison arc

In Andor season 1, Cassian gets arrested while enjoying his time on a luxury planet. He is then profiled and put in prison with no probably cause where he is made a slave and is unknowingly building the Death Star for the Empire. However, when he and his leader Kino Loy learn that no one is getting out of the prison, they stage a prison break.

Unfortunately, Kino is left behind, as the prison is situated in the middle of the ocean, and he doesn't know how to swim. Surprised by this revelation, Andor jumps off the edge getting a final look at Kino as all the other prisoners swim away.

At the same time, the ISB launches an investigation into Cassian in Andor season 1, led by Dedra Mero. Syril Karn also continues to get obsessed with catching Andor. Luthen also puts out a hit for Cassian as he is still a loose thread from the prison heist. Cassian is then called back to Ferrix for Maarva's funeral, but can't be seen out in the open due to the planet being monitored by the Empire.

"Kill me or take me in", Cassian reunites with Luthen

To learn about Cassian's location, Dedra tortures Bix constantly. Cassian, upon learning about Maarva's death, grieves for her and then goes on the lookout for Bix. At the same time, Luthen also comes back to Ferrix to catch Cassian and kill him, while Syril has the same idea.

With Maarva's funeral underway on Ferrix, she delivers a final message to the people through her droid and inspires them to take the fight to the Empire, resulting in total chaos. Even Luthen is inspired by Maarva's message. Amidst the fighting, Cassian finds Bix and gets her safe and sound on a ship, and asks his friends to take her somewhere else.

Cassian then returns to Luthen's ship on Ferrix to confront him as he notices it in the distance. There, he is reunited with Luthen, and Andor season 1 ends with the two looking at each other.

