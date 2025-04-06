7 sci-fi shows to watch if you liked Andor

Andor (2022-) is about a rebel revolutionary who joins the ranks of the Rebel Alliance against Star Wars's primary antagonist, the Galactic Empire. The show follows Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) high-stakes missions that lead to a possible victory for the rebels.

Fans lauded the show for its realistic portrayal of the years leading up to the premise of the two Star Wars movies: Rogue One (2016) and the original Star Wars (1977). The show weaves creative artistic direction and strong performances with a high-stakes plot to give fans an edge-of-the-seat watch.

Viewers looking for Andor's blend of political fiction, adventure, and thrill can check out Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Ahsoka, and many others.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

Shows like Andor for fans to enjoy: Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Ahsoka, and more

1) Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021-2024)

A still from Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Image via YouTube/Star Wars)

The Star Wars universe contains complex multitudes, with unique characters, storylines, and lore that trace back to the main plot of the original movies. In The Bad Batch, the story picks up after The Clone Wars (2008) and follows a group of genetically mutated clone troopers who can resist Order 66 and refuse to kill the Jedi.

In this hyper-realistic science-fiction animation set in the early days of the Galactic Empire, these clone troopers go on the run to escape submitting to the empire. Andor fans will enjoy the intricate layer of context this show adds to their universe. Its importance is also revealed in The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

Where to watch: Disney Plus

2) Ahsoka (2023-)

Ahsoka, played by Rosario Dawson (Image via YouTube/Star Wars)

The events of Ahsoka pick up after the fall of the Galactic Empire and the rise of the New Republic in Return of the Jedi (1983). The show follows the titular character on her quest to thwart Admiral Thrawn from gathering the remaining powers of the Galactic Empire and causing an uprisal against the New Republic.

The Star Wars franchise has a lot to offer to Andor fans through its layered storytelling and vast interconnectedness. Former Jedi Apprentice Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and an ensemble of other Star Wars characters join forces in this exciting action adventure.

Where to watch: Disney Plus

3) Killjoys (2015-2019)

A still from Killjoys (Image via YouTube/CTV Sci-Fi Channel)

Away from the Star Wars universe, Killjoys follows space bounty hunters Dutch, Johnny, and D'avin on their quest to capture bad guys in a four-planet galaxy called "The Quad." When their pasts catch up with them, they must do what it takes to survive.

Fans of Andor's high-stakes space missions will enjoy Killjoys for its action-packed premise and characters fans root for from episode 1. The banter and chemistry between the main trio of the show only add to the audience's enjoyment.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Hulu

4) The Expanse (2015-2022)

Humanity has taken over the solar system. Alien Technology looms on the horizon. A conspiracy might unravel the delicate balance of the new universe. In The Expanse, an odd crew with a mission to find a missing woman finds itself at the center of it all.

Based on James S. A. Corey's books, this sci-fi action follows detective Josephus Miller, Chrisjen Avasarala, and James Holden on their space adventures in a politically charged premise. Andor fans will enjoy its blend of sci-fi and intricate character development.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

5) Mr. Robot (2015-2019)

Rami Malek in Mr. Robot (image via YouTube/Amazon Prime Video UK & IE)

Rami Malek stars as Eliot Anderson, a hacker with mental health issues, in this futuristic cyber-thriller where a group of hacktivists called "fsociety" goes against E-Corp, the world's largest conglomerate. Together, they aim to destroy debt records and liberate the world of financial burdens.

While Andor follows a science-fiction rebel, Mr. Robot takes on the role of a cyber vigilante. Anderson's mental health illnesses make him an unreliable narrator, infusing the show with a suspenseful and sinister vibe.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

6) The Peripheral (2022)

A still from The Peripheral (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz) stumbles upon a game decades into the future through her VR Headset. The seemingly innocent setup soon grows out of control when she realizes what the game's time travel and alternate reality actually mean. It is up to Flynne to figure out how to save herself and her loved ones.

Andor fans will notice subtle similarities in The Peripheral. It focuses on the rise of an unexpected hero and a struggle against control. The show is also a commentary on the perils of human innovation.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

7) Cowboy Bebop (1998-1999)

Official art for Cowboy Bebop (Image via Cowboy Bebop)

In the year 2071, an uninhabitable Earth sends the human species across the galaxy's moons and planets. That calls for an intergalactic task force to keep crime at bay. For fans of Andor looking for a more fun watch, Cowboy Bebop is a classic anime about a space bounty-hunting crew.

A widely popular animated show, this timeless classic blends cyberpunk, noir, and science fiction to make it a delightful watch for fans.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video

Andor fans can also check out the rest of the shows from the Star Wars universe.

