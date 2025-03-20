Prime Video's Countdown: Everything we know so far

Countdown is an upcoming action-packed thriller series from Prime Video, led by Jensen Ackles and created by Derek Haas, known for his work on the One Chicago franchise. The series, which has been granted a 13-episode order, will follow LAPD officer Mark Meachum (Jensen Ackles) as he joins a secret multi-agency task force to investigate a high-profile murder, only to uncover a city-threatening conspiracy.

Ad

The main cast of Countdown includes Jessica Camacho as DEA veteran Amber Oliveras, Eric Dane as seasoned FBI agent Nathan Blythe, Violett Beane as rookie FBI graduate Evan Shepherd, Uli Latukefu as LAPD officer Lucas Finau, and Elliot Knight as Keyonte Bell, a third-generation FBI agent.

Filming for the show commenced in September 2024 and wrapped in March 2025, with Ackles sharing behind-the-scenes photos and expressing hopes for a second season, as noted in Screen Rant on March 16, 2025. As post-production progresses, the series is anticipated to be released on Prime Video between late 2025 and mid-2026.

Ad

Trending

Has Countdown announced a release date yet?

Ad

Countdown, starring Jensen Ackles and created by Derek Haas, has not yet confirmed an official release date on Prime Video. According to Radio Times' December 2, 2024, report, the series is expected to premiere sometime in 2025, though no specific timeline has been provided by Amazon MGM Studios.

Production on the show began in September 2024 and wrapped after approximately six months, as confirmed by Ackles in a behind-the-scenes post on Instagram.

Ackles, who plays LAPD officer Mark Meachum in the series, noted that the team was “well on our way” during production, noted in Radio Times. However, with post-production still underway, it is anticipated that the release may be extended into late 2025 or mid-2026, depending on the scope of editing and visual effects work required, as per Screen Rant.

Ad

Given the scale of the series as a large-scale action thriller, and considering Prime Video’s track record with similar productions such as Reacher and The Terminal List, the streaming service appears to be carefully timing its release schedule to avoid overlap with other major projects, including Ackles' commitments to The Boys season 5 and the upcoming Vought Rising series.

Ad

While Prime Video has yet to announce a specific launch date for Countdown, Ackles has already hinted at ambitions for a second season, stating, “I’ll see you all for season 2” in his recent social media update.

What will Countdown be all about?

Countdown is a crime thriller set in Los Angeles that follows LAPD officer Mark Meachum, portrayed by Jensen Ackles. The story begins when Meachum is recruited into a covert task force after a broad daylight murder reveals a deeper and far-reaching conspiracy.

Ad

The series sees Meachum joining forces with agents from multiple law enforcement agencies as they work to neutralize a looming threat to millions of people.

According to Deadline, the show is described as a high-stakes procedural drama created by Derek Haas, who previously co-created Chicago Fire and Chicago PD. The series is also Haas’s first project under his exclusive deal with Amazon MGM Studios. Haas mentioned:

“I love making shows that keep you on the edge of your seat with nonstop action, drama, surprises, and suspense.”

Ad

The narrative structure of the series places heavy emphasis on internal conflicts within the task force as characters with distinct backgrounds must overcome their agendas to protect the city.

Jensen Ackles, who has previously worked with Prime Video on The Boys, expressed enthusiasm for continuing this collaboration on Countdown on Radio Times, stating:

“I simply cannot wait to partner with Derek and the rest of our Countdown family to bring this story to life.”

Ad

With an ensemble cast and a narrative anchored around conspiracy and law enforcement dynamics, the series aims to deliver an action-driven series when it eventually premieres on Prime Video.

Stay tuned for more updates on Countdown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback