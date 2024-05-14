The Boys season 5 gets confirmed even before season 4 debuts

With just a short while remaining for the debut of the highly-anticipated superhero show, The Boys season 4, there is some very interesting news for the large fanbase of the franchise. The show has received an early-season renewal and is now confirmed to be returning for a fifth season.

This also means that the fourth season, as many feared, will not be the conclusion of the action-packed, raunchy, satirical take on superheroes.

The news comes from Amazon Prime Video’s first-ever upfront presentation, where the show's fifth season was announced alongside many other major updates. It was an unexpected move since the fourth season of the acclaimed show has not yet premiered.

The Boys season 4 is set to debut on June 13, 2024, with three episodes on the first day, followed by weekly releases over the next five weeks.

The Boys season 5 update comes sooner than expected

Expand Tweet

While it is true that there is hardly a reason to cancel The Boys, given its cult popularity and depth of source material, few expected the show to drop the update so soon. At least, fans expected a season 5 update after the conclusion of the fourth season, but instead, it came a month before.

The Emmy-winning drama perhaps got this early update because of Amazon's first-ever upfront presentation to advertisers on Tuesday. Vernon Sanders, Amazon MGM Studios head of television, said in the presentation:

"The Boys’ is an unabashed and bold series that continues captivating our customers all over the world by piercing the cultural fabric season after season...We are proud of this series that has grown into a global franchise, and we are thrilled that Eric Kripke and the creative team have more engaging stories to tell for all the loyal fans."

Showrunner Eric Kripke, who also executive produces the show with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Judalina Neira, Ken F. Levin, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, and Jason Netter, added:

"The Boys’ could be the best job I’ll ever have. What other show allows me to write about politics, capitalism, family, and exploding genitalia, though not in that order. The cast and crew are deeply grateful to Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios for the opportunity to tell this story for another season. My only problem is that since this year promises to be free of any conflict or misinformation, we’re not sure what to write about."

The Boys has had a highly successful run up to now, gaining widespread praise for its acting, presentation, direction, story, and action choreography. Among the cast members of the television series are Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti.

Expand Tweet

The fourth season of The Boys is set to venture in an even more unexpected direction after the offsetting events of the third season. The franchise has also expanded into another live-action spinoff, Gen V, which also received widespread critical acclaim.

The fourth season of the series will premiere on June 13, 2024. Stay tuned for more updates.

