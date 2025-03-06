Is Batman: The Brave and the Bold starring Jensen Ackles and Matthew Lillard happening?

The past couple of days, the internet has been buzzing about a poster for Batman: The Brave and the Bold. This poster uploaded by the page YODA BBY ABY on February 28, 2025, features Jensel Ackles and Matthew Lillard and mentions their roles as Bruce Wayne and Commissioner Gordon. It also mentions that the project will be coming to HBO's affiliated streaming platform, Max, in early 2026.

The post has garnered thousands of likes and comments from people. However, it must be noted that the announcement about the cast of Batman: The Brave and the Bold is fake. DC has no confirmed upcoming movies with Ackles and Lillard in the pipeline, and the page that made the post deals in satire.

The page's description mentions the same while writing:

"I'm just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news."

Since last Friday, social media platforms have been crazy with the news of a new Batman: The Brave and the Bold series coming to Max in 2026. This is because, as previously mentioned, a satirical page named YODA BBY ABY posted about the show happening on its page the same day.

The said post featured a picture of Batman in his costume alongside actor Matthew Lillard, who was wearing glasses and a trench coat. It revealed that Jensen Ackles will be playing the role of Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, in the upcoming series, while Lillard would be playing Commissioner Gordon. It read:

"Get ready for Batman: The Brave and the Bold, crashing onto Max in early 2026, with Jensen Ackles as the gritty, determined Bruce Wayne and Matthew Lillard as the sharp-witted Commissioner Gordon!"

YODA BBY ABY's recent Facebook post suggests that Matthew Lillard has been cast as Commissioner Gordon in Batman: The Brave and the Bold (Image via Getty)

It also highlighted what the series will explore while hinting at appearances from legendary DC and Batman characters such as Joker and Clock King. It mentioned:

"This electrifying series dives into the iconic comic storylines, pitting Batman against twisted villains like the Joker’s deadly pranks and the Clock King’s time-bending schemes, all while Gotham’s fate hangs in the balance."

Additionally, it mentioned what the audiences could expect from the show. It also highlighted James Gunn's association with the project and said:

"Expect heart-pounding action, bold alliances, and a fresh take on the Dark Knight’s wildest adventures—straight from the pages of the legendary comics! Part of the James Gunn television DC universe."

Is the new trailer for Batman: The Brave and the Bold circulating on YouTube fake, too?

Besides YODA BBY ABY's post, which mentions Jensen Ackles' association with the Batman: The Brave and the Bold project, there is another source that claims the same. This source is KH Studio on YouTube, which released a full-length trailer for the upcoming project featuring Jensen Ackles. The trailer also features others, including Timothee Chalamet.

However, it must be noted that this video is entirely fan-made and features several snippets from different projects both actors have been part of. While a majority of Ackles' scenes were taken from Supernatural, Chalamet's was taken from the Dune franchise.

