The Boys season 5 features a Supernatural reunion by adding Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins to the cast

The Boys season 5 is currently in full production right now as the team behind the show and Amazon Prime Video are going all out to deliver the final season of the series. With the big set up in season 4, fans are excited to see where the show will go in its final outing and it certainly looks like showrunner Eric Kripke has big plans - but also while details on the season remain sparse, fans did get a little treat recently.

In a new video posted to the show's official social media accounts, new castings for The Boys season 5 was released on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, and it comes with a little Supernatural twist. In the video, actor Jensen Ackles - who portrays Soldier Boy on the show - can be seen recruiting actors Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins to the show.

As Supernatural fans may already know, the two actors were a mainstay on the old fan favourite CW series.

The Boys season 5 further adds more Supernatural stars to its cast

Given that showrunner Eric Kripke was the man behind Supernatural as well, the castings of Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins in The Boys season 5 comes as no surprise. Reuniting the two actors with Jensen Ackles will certainly have many fans ecstatic. However, as of now, it is unclear what roles the two will be playing in the upcoming season of the show, but it will surely be a very interesting time.

In Supernatural, Jared Padalecki portrayed the main role of Sam Winchester - the younger brother of Dean Winchester who was portrayed by Jensen Ackles. As for Misha Collins, the actor played the role of Castiel in the show - but he has also appeared as Jimmy Novak, Himself, Leviathan, Lucifer, and a cosmic entity in the series.

This wouldn't be the first time that The Boys would add Supernatural alumni to itself. Previously, actor Jim Beaver also played the role of President Robert Singer in the show, and actor Rob Benedict also appeared as Splinter in the show. Aside from that, actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan who played Sam and Dean's father in Supernatural, also appeared in the role of Joe Kessler in the series.

What can fans expect from The Boys season 5?

Going into The Boys season 5, fans can finally expect to see the conclusion of the story that has been building up since season 1. With Billy letting Joe Kessler fully take over his consciousness at the end of season 4, fans can expect to see him have his explosive battle against Homelander take place.

As the two have constantly been built up as arch-enemies, fans can certainly expect to see a lot of blood, gore, and murder in The Boys season 5 - as the show is well-known for it. A release date for season 5 hasn't been revealed yet, but fans can expect it to premiere sometime around in 2026

However, while the story of the show will end with season 5, the franchise itself won't. Currently, Gen V season 2 has been filming and is rumoured to release this year as well. Alongside that, a spinoff starring Soldier Boy and Stormfront is in development too.

For further updates on the upcoming season, stay tuned with us.

