Fact Check: Is Soldier Boy stronger than Homelander in season 4? Explained

The Boys is a satirical superhero television series developed by Eric Kripke, where Homelander is the principal antagonist. Following the series' season 4 release on June 13, 2024, fans have been wondering whether Soldier Boy is stronger than Homelander. The answer is no, Soldier Boy is not stronger than Homelander in The Boys season 4.

Although Soldier Boy is the only Supe who is as strong as Homelander in terms of strength and power, Homelander remains the most powerful supe overall, based on various aspects of their abilities, durability, and encounters.

The Boys has been adapted from a comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Season 4 of the show will have eight episodes, of which four are available on Amazon Prime Video. The show has been renewed for a final fifth season.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Boys TV series. Discretion is advised.

Is Soldier Boy stronger than Homelander?

Strength and powers

Though Soldier Boy is very strong, he does not have the same range of powers as Homelander. Homelander has several special abilities, including his skill to fly, heat rays from his eyes, and his sharp sense, making him much stronger than Soldier Boy.

He can easily attack from a distance with just the power to shoot a heat ray from his eyes, causing a lot of damage with comparatively less effort than Soldier Boy.

Combat skills

Soldier Boy has better fighting skills for close combat fights. His military training and rigorous practice make him a tough enemy to beat in close combat. He has even proven himself in the close fights with Billy Butcher and Black Noir.

Soldier Boy started stronger in their fight at the Herogasm which showed his better fighting skills. But Homelander slowly adapted to the fight with his stronger power and faster speed. In a one-to-one physical fight, Soldier Boy is stronger.

Durability

With durability, Soldier Boy seems to have the upper hand. After the fight at the Herogasm, Homelander had multiple bruises all over him, whereas Soldier Boy had no visible signs of injury. This shows that Soldier Boy can handle more hits and physical damage. But durability alone cannot determine the overall strength and power in a fight.

Mental and Emotional Stability

Soldier Boy has shown more self-control and emotional stability since season 3. Soldier Boy has shown some character development through sympathetic gestures over this period. He has sometimes acted with honor and held back.

This is seen when he does not fight MM back after MM tries to kill him. He also showed thankfulness and kept his promise to Butcher, even when Butcher attacked him. Contrary to that, Homelander does not have control over his emotions. He loses his calm often, which is his biggest weakness.

Key Encounters

At the time of their first face-off, Soldier Boy was not at his best because of post-traumatic stress disorder and the lack of sleep. He was out of practice for a fight after being captive and tested for many years. Even with these complications, he could fight, which shows his skill and toughness.

In their second fight, Soldier Boy took control by grabbing Homelander's jaw. This is when Homelander tries to punch him to escape. This shows the strength and combat capabilities of Soldier Boy. However, it took the combined efforts of Butcher and Maeve to hold Homelander, showing that he is still very strong and difficult to handle.

The Boys season 4 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.