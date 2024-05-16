Soldier Boy from The Boys might appear as an Operator in Warzone and MW3

Dataminers have found interesting information suggesting that the popular character Soldier Boy from The Boys may become a playable Operator in Warzone and MW3. New players should know that Call of Duty has previously collaborated with this popular TV series, adding various Operators such as Homelander, Black Noir, Starlight, A-Train, and Firecracker.

There are now various rumors stating that CoD will again collaborate with The Boys, and certain leaks suggest that this time Soldier Boy and Kimiko may join the game's virtual battlefield.

This recent leak adds weight to the long-rumored crossover between the TV series and Call of Duty in Season 4. In this article, we will analyze the codename suggesting that Soldier Boy may be the new Operator in Warzone and MW3, and discuss the potential crossover with The Boys.

Also read: All leaked Operators in Warzone and MW3 Season 4

Soldier Boy from The Boys might be joining Warzone and MW3 in Season 4 as an Operator

Expand Tweet

A recent leak reported by the popular and reliable scooper @CODWarfareForum has provided some extracted data, including various codenames. Among them, ''operator_gulag'' might be the codename for Soldier Boy.

This is based on the character's background from the TV series, where he was betrayed by his team and sold out to the Russians, who conducted various experiments on him. He had spent quite some time in Russian gulags, hence the codename ''operator_gulag'' is consistent with his background. Therefore, it can be deduced that this codename might hint at Soldier Boy joining Warzone and MW3 in Season 4.

No doubt this character will become as popular as previously released characters, given that he is one of the major antagonists in The Boys alongside Homelander. If the rumors of another *The Boys* collaboration are true, we can expect new content additions to the game, including limited-time game modes, event rewards, and possibly another character as an Operator, reportedly Kimiko.

Call of Duty hints at the potential arrival of Kimiko Operator in MW3 and Warzone Season 4 (Image via X)

On May 14, 2024, a short trailer featuring Kimiko was released by The Boys, to which Call of Duty responded with a cheering comment, ''W'', suggesting that the rumors of The Boys crossover event may indeed come true. This also hints at Kimiko being the new Operator, especially since a previous leak mentioned an Operator codenamed ''Default Celebrity'', which might likely refer to Kimiko.

It's important to note that there's no official information available at the moment. Therefore, players are requested to take these details with a grain of salt, as they are based solely on leaks and rumors.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles: