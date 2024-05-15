How to unlock JAK Patriot M16 Kit in MW3 and Warzone

The JAK Patriot M16 Kit in MW3 and Warzone is an aftermarket part that can be obtained via the Season 3 Week 7 challenges. It converts the M16 burst-fire weapon into a full-automatic assault rifle. The kit also helps to stabilize the aim by lowering this gun's recoil, making it easier to hit enemies.

Aftermarket parts provide substantial upgrades to existing weapons in the game. This article will look at how to unlock the JAK Patriot M16 Kit in MW3 and Warzone.

How to unlock the JAK Patriot M16 Kit in MW3 and Warzone

JAK Patriot M16 Kit in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision/Youtube/ Metaphor)

The JAK Patriot M16 Kit can be unlocked by completing any five weekly challenges in MW3, Warzone, and MW3 Zombies.

To unlock the kit in MW3, you will have to complete any five of the following:

Get 30 Operator Kills with a Recommended Weapon set to Burst Fire Mode.

Get eight Operator Kills after Reloading with Recommended Assault Rifles.

Get 20 Mounted Operator Kills with a Recommended LMG using five Attachments.

Get 10 Operator Point Blank Clean Kills with Recommended Assault Rifles.

Get 10 Operator Kills at Low Health with a Recommended SMG.

Perform three Finishing Moves on Enemy Operators.

Get five Operator Double Kills with the BP-50 SMG Conversion Equipped to the BP-50.

Also read: Modern Warfare 3 Patch Notes (May 14, 2024): UIX changes, bug fixes, weapon changes, and more

In MW3 Zombies, you will need to complete any five of the following weekly challenges to unlock the JAK Patriot M16 Kit:

Get 30 Operator Kills with a Recommended Weapon set to Burst Fire Mode.

Get eight Operator Kills after Reloading with Recommended Assault Rifles.

Get 20 Mounted Operator Kills with a Recommended LMG using five Attachments.

Get 10 Operator Point Blank Clean Kills with Recommended Assault Rifles.

Get 10 Operator Kills at Low Health with a Recommended SMG.

Perform three Finishing Moves on Enemy Operators.

Get five Operator Double Kills with the BP-50 SMG Conversion Equipped to the BP-50.

Also read: Is MW3 Zombies free to play?

Here are the weekly challenges you can complete to unlock the JAK Patriot M16 Kit:

In Urzikstan, Get 10 Operator Kills in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo).

In Urzikstan, Get 10 Operator Kills in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor).

Place in The Top 10, three times.

Open 30 Loot Caches.

In Urzikstan, Get 10 Operator Kills in the Eastern Region Military Base (Military Base, Farms).

In Urzikstan, Get 10 Operator Kills in the Central Region (Old Town, Low Town).

Revive a Teammate five times (s).

After completing any five of the Season 3 Week 7 challenges, you can unlock the JAK Patriot Kit to get a fully-automatic M16 assault rifle from the Gunsmith menu located in the Loadout section in MW3 and Warzone.

Also read: Warzone May 14 patch notes: COR-45, Lockwood MK2 changes, bug fixes, and more

Check out Sportskeeda for more Warzone and MW3 updates, guides, and news.