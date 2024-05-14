Warzone May 14 patch notes: COR-45, Lockwood MK2 changes, bug fixes, and more

Call of Duty has added a small update to Warzone on May 14, which has introduced significant changes to the CoD battle royale. The biggest update is that players are now able to unlock Weapon Prestige Camos for Modern Warfare 2 weapons. Warzone players have been exploiting the COR-45 pistol for a while; the update from today addressed and fixed that problem as well. Furthermore, the update resolved an issue with incompatible attachments on the Lockwood Mk2.

Players have previously been notified that there are inconsistencies with certain Optics in the game. The attachments don't reflect their true statistics. Warzone May 14 patch notes revealed that the issue has been fixed.

Warzone May 14 patch notes

Here are all the changes in Warzone May 14 update -

Progression

Weapon Prestige Camos can now be unlocked for MW2 weapons.

All Weapons changes in Warzone

Marksman Rifle - Lockwood MK2 (MW2)

JAK Wardens Conversion Kit - Resolved an issue causing incompatible Attachments to remain equipped in the Gunsmith.

Handgun - COR-45

Implemented measures to prevent exploits that allow firing faster than intended.

Attachments

Adjusted Pros and Cons for multiple Optic Attachments to reflect their true statistics.

Corio Enforcer Optic

Dragon's Eye Optic

KR Marauder 9 Riser

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue preventing the Call of Duty Endowment challenge to track 20 operators using a Snapshot Grenade from tracking properly.

Fixed an issue allowing players to enter a vehicle while using the Biometric Scanner.

