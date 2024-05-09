JoeWo's broken COR-45 loadout is almost "cheating" in Warzone

Call of Duty YouTuber JoeWo discovered a broken COR-45 loadout that boosts damage output and fire rate, making it one of the most overpowered handguns in Warzone. The content creator pointed out that it might be the rise of another pistol meta in Activision’s battle royale title and there is a bit of unrest in the community about it. It can compete with bigger automatic weapons in close and some medium-range gunfights.

This article will highlight JoeWo’s broken COR-45 loadout in Warzone.

Broken COR-45 loadout attachments in Warzone

JoeWo's broken COR-45 loadout in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of all the attachments you need to equip to build the broken COR-45 loadout in Warzone:

Muzzle: Corvus Series-D

Corvus Series-D Laser: KR HX-15 Laser Sight

KR HX-15 Laser Sight Ammunition: .45 Auto High Grain Rounds

.45 Auto High Grain Rounds Magazine: 30 Round Mag

30 Round Mag Trigger Action: XRK Lighting Fire

The Corvus Series-D muzzle attachment increases horizontal recoil control, making it easier to spam the bullets with higher accuracy. The KR HX-15 Laser Sight boosts aim walking steadiness, Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and tac stance spread. The .45 Auto High Grain Rounds add extra bullet velocity and increase the overall damage range of the pistol.

Also read: 5 Best Meta Weapons Loadout in Warzone

The 30-round extended magazine can help you continue your fight for a longer duration without having to reload often. The XRK Lightning Fire trigger action increases the fire rate of the handgun, resulting in its broken state.

You might be interested in: Warzone and MW3 May 8 patch notes

It is important to note that you would have to bind your fire button to the Mouse scroll wheel to make the most out of this build. After that, you would need to set the delay to zero, allowing you to scroll and shoot this broken COR-45 at blinding speeds.

Best class setup for broken COR-45 loadout in Warzone

The COR-45 is a lightweight weapon generally used as a secondary. So it is best to prioritize agility and use the following perks in Warzone:

Perk package

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Perk 3: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Perk 4: Resolute

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

How to unlock COR-45 in Warzone?

The COR-45 can be easily unlocked by simply reaching Level 20 on your account rank. It is one of the most basic weapons in the battle royale’s arsenal but can be quite lethal when used with the right attachments.

Best alternative to the COR-45 in Warzone

Striker 9 Sub Machine Gun (Image via Activision)

The Striker 9 Sub Machine Gun (SMG) currently holds a position in the meta weapons list. It has a high damage output and can be used for close- and medium-range gunfights. Combined with its flexible nature and agility, it is easily the best alternative to the COR-45 in Warzone.

Also read: Striker 9 meta loadout for Warzone

That concludes JoeWo’s most broken COR-45 build for Warzone, Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates and guides.