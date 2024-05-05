Best DG-58 loadout Warzone (Season 3 Reloaded)

The DG-58 loadout in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded is a well-balanced and versatile weapon. Typically known for its damage output and less recoil, the DG-56 offers players a versatile playing field when it comes to choosing a suitable playstyle. While already well-balanced, with the right attachments and strategies, players can maximize the potential of this weapon.

In this article, we will go through the best loadout for DG-58 in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Best DG-58 Warzone loadout attachments

DG-58 loadout in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Below is the recommended list of attachments to get the best out of the DG-58:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel: DG-58 LS18 Heavy Barrel

DG-58 LS18 Heavy Barrel Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5X

Corio Eagleseye 2.5X Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 60-Round Drum

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor maximizes sound suppression, ensuring the player's position remains concealed from enemies, and also enhances recoil control.

The DG-58 LS18 Heavy Barrel will improve the damage range and increase the bullet velocity. One downside of this attachment is that it will slightly increase the recoil of the gun.

Read more: DG-58 loadout for MW3

The Corio Eagleseye 2.5X is ideal for targeting enemies precisely at medium to long ranges. The Bruen Heavy Support Grip enables sustained firing by minimizing the recoil of the gun.

Last but not least, the 60-Round Drum magazine provides ample ammunition support ensuring the players don’t run out of bullets anytime soon.

Best DG-58 loadout perks and equipment for Warzone

Here are the best DG-58 perks and equipment for Warzone:

Perk 1: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Perk 2: Ghost

Ghost Perk 3: Double Time

Double Time Perk 4: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Equipment 1: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Equipment 2: Semtex

How to unlock DG-58 in Warzone

Once you have reached Level 25 and unlocked the armory, you can unlock the DG-58 through armory challenges.

Best alternative to DG-58 in Warzone

SVA 545 in WZ (Image via Activision)

If you seek an alternative to the DG-58 LMG loadout in Warzone, you should seriously consider the SVA 545 rifle. It proves to be a strong alternative to the DG-58 as it offers a better range than the DG-58 after the recent update and is a meta-tier rifle in the game.

Also read: DG-58 Conversion Kit is "broken" after Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Reloaded update

Pros and cons of the DG-58

While the DG-58 is almost perfectly balanced, there are certain pros and cons that players might want to be aware of before equipping it:

Pros Cons Excels in various ranges. Rate of fire is relatively slower than other weapons, which might prove to be the difference in close-quarter combats. Very manageable recoil, unlike other LMGs Moderate Relaod speed which can be vulnerable during intense encounters.

FAQs on best DG-58 loadout in Warzone

Q1)Is the DG-58 loadout good for Warzone ?

Answer: It is one of the most well-balanced guns in the game, versatile at all ranges. With the optimal attachments, the gun can be unstoppable.

Q2)What is the best optic for DG-58?

Answer: The Corio Eagleseye 2.5X is highly recommended as an optic for the DG-58.

Q3)Is the DG-58 good for long-range combat?

Answer: The DG-58 can inflict heavy damage in all combat ranges. However, ideally, you might want to use it for medium-close-range combat.

That's all there is to know about the DG-58 loadout in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

For more loadout guides, check these links below: