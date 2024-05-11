Call of Duty might have another The Boys event in Warzone and MW3

Call of Duty players may get another The Boys event in Warzone and MW3, according to a brand new rumor from a trusted insider. The popular Amazon Prime TV series has already made a collaboration with Activision's blockbuster FPS franchise in the past. However, it seems the crossover streak is not done yet and chances are looking bright for a third event very soon.

This article will detail everything players need to know regarding the latest rumor indicating a brand new The Boys event in Warzone and MW3.

Note: Players are advised to take early leaks, rumors, or speculations with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation from developers.

The Boys event in Warzone and MW3 is expected to arrive once again, suggests insider

Reliable scooper @CODWarfareForum recently shared a screenshot from Infinity Ward's Instagram story. Interestingly, it featured actress Karen Fukuhara, who's popularly known as Kimiko Mayashiro/The Female in Prime original series The Boys.

While sharing the image, the insider mentioned that they had heard rumors of a brand new crossover between Call of Duty and The Boys. If one has to go by the Instagram story of Activision-owned studio Infinity Ward, it looks like players may see another The Boys event in Warzone and MW3. Most probably, it may get announced for Season 4 of Modern Warfare 3 or a mid-season update.

The rumored event will mark the third collaboration between Call of Duty and The Boys (Image via Activision)

So far, there have been two events based on The Boys in Call of Duty. The first one was introduced last year during Modern Warfare 2's Season 4 Reloaded update in July. The second crossover event was revealed earlier this year with Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded.

Call of Duty players have seen The Boys Operators based on Homelander, Starlight, Black Noir, A-Train, and Firecracker. The next rumored event might introduce Kimiko Mayashiro's Operator if one has to make assumptions from Karen Fukuhara's appearance in the recent Instagram story by Infinity Ward.

As of this writing, everything should be taken with a grain of salt unless there comes an official announcement on The Boys event in Warzone and MW3.

For more news, the latest updates, and guides on Warzone and MW3, keep following Sportskeeda.