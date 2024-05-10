CoD fans are frustrated, as they can't keep up with the metas in Warzone

With new updates, patches, and balance adjustments, Warzone’s meta undergoes significant changes, leaving game plans ineffective and forcing players to adapt. One go-to loadout for a player or a playstyle could become ineffective in the very next week because of an update. This seismic shift has left CoD fans feeling like they are in a constant game of catch-up.

A recent Reddit thread by u/Candle2846 has shed light on the frustration and reaction of fans to the constantly changing meta in Warzone:

"Bro i can’t keep up with these metas."

User u/Ac997 highlighted the general dissatisfaction among Warzone players with the ongoing necessity to adjust to the ever-changing meta. They also emphasized the necessity of using trending weapons to progress in the game, highlighting the disadvantage if players don’t do so.

Coupled with that, they stressed on the time and effort required to unlock new attachments and weapons to stay competitive, reflecting the cyclical nature of Warzone's meta-changes

User u/Strong-Enthusiasm-55 even went to the length of calling the current state of the game "boring." They suggested reverting to the mechanics of Blackout.

User u/JohnnyTsunami312 suggested that these frequent changes are primarily driven by financial motives, implying that the developers profit from players purchasing skins for newly popular attachments rather than earning them through gameplay progression.

User u/SaladwitwitSauce implored fellow Warzone players to shift their focus towards enjoying the game purely for its entertainment value. They expressed their longing for a more casual and lighthearted gaming experience, free from competitive pressure.

User u/oh_father took on a different perspective, suggesting that the ever-changing meta was an intentional move by the developers to encourage experimentation with loadouts. They suggested players create their preferences rather than strictly sticking with the latest trends.

User u/KeyAcanthocephala944 came up with quite a nostalgic perception when the players had to rely on personal gameplay experience rather than external sources like streamers and apps to understand the trends.

They implied that players today have it easy, as they have numerous resources to stay informed about optimal strategies and loadouts.

CoD fans are apparently scraping their way through the ever-changing meta

CoD fans are inherently frustrated and trying to keep up with the shifts in Warzone. They are tired of the constant weapon buffs and nerfs involved in map alterations and gameplay tweaks.

As Warzone continues to evolve, the meta will indubitably keep shifting, so it will be interesting to see how the Call of Duty community will adapt and overcome these constant changes.

