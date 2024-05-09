Warzone and MW3 Season 4 is reportedly going to be based on Black Ops 3

A recent leak hints that the upcoming Warzone and MW3 Season 4 might be based on Call of Duty: Black Ops 3. With a new Black Ops game on its way, there have been a plethora of leaks suggesting that the game will officially be teased via in-game events in Warzone and MW3. Adding to that rumor, popular Call of Duty dataminer @realityuk_ has hinted that the upcoming season might be related to the classic Black Ops game.

According to the leaker, three major characters are returning in Call of Duty from Black Ops 3. Given their supposed return, the leaker suggests that the upcoming season might have a huge connection with the Black Ops game.

Disclaimer: This article is based entirely on leaks and rumors. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Black Ops 3 characters are reportedly returning in Warzone and MW3 Season 4

According to the datamined information, three characters from the Black Ops 3 game are returning in Warzone and MW3 Season 4.

Erin " Battery " Baker

" Baker Tavo " Nomad " Rojas

" Rojas Experimental War Robot-115 "Reaper"

Expand Tweet

The aforementioned three characters have also made their appearances in Black Ops 4. Given Black Ops 3's futuristic setting, it is quite unclear how Activision would tie up Modern Warfare 3's storyline with the returning characters. However, leaks are indicating that the upcoming Black Ops game set in the Gulf War era might have a connection with the old Black Ops storyline.

Furthermore, Insider Gaming's latest reports have also suggested that Call of Duty 2025 is going to be a direct sequel to Black Ops 2, which is set in 2025. Given that Activision has planned a two-year cycle for each franchise from now on, the 2024 Black Ops title is also going to be part of the same story. Hence, the game might be part of the storyline that goes back to the classic days of the Black Ops saga.

With three of the major Black Ops 3 characters returning in Warzone and MW3, fans might speculate about futuristic weapons coming to the game as well. However, the leaker suggested that none of the Black Ops 3 weapons are returning in the upcoming season.

Check out our other Warzone, MW3, and CoD 2024-related news :