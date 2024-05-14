A brand new Modern Warfare 3 Patch Notes for May 14, 2024, have been instituted for the multiplayer title. These changes primarily focus on improving UIX structures and fixing bugs to allow players to enjoy a seamless gaming experience when queueing up for multiplayer, Zombies, or even Ranked Play in the game.
This article will detail all the Modern Warfare 3 Patch Notes for May 14, 2024, and provide a detailed list of all the new changes. Read below for more.
Modern Warfare 3 Patch Notes (May 14, 2024)
In addition to bug fixes and UIX adaptations, the latest Modern Warfare 3 Patch Notes include adjustments to several weapons aimed at providing a more balanced competitive experience.
Here is what's included in the latest patch:
UIX
- Equipment Skins can now be previewed in the Store.
Bug Fixes
- Tracked Challenges widget now accurately reflects progress toward Weapon Prestige Camos.
- Locked Calling Cards earned via the current Season’s Battle Pass are now displayed in the Customization menu.
- Locked/Unlocked filter for Calling Cards in the Customization menu now functions as expected.
- Restored functionality of the Select / Deselect All button in the Quick Play menu.
- EMP HUD effects no longer persist upon Wheelson-HS destruction via Stormender.
GAMEPLAY
- Resolved an issue causing Akimbo Weapons to be given less reserve ammo than intended following a map infiltration sequence.
PROGRESSION
- Weapon Prestige Camos can now be unlocked for MWII Weapons.
MAPS
- Derail
- Added collision to prevent an exploit that allowed players to get in the blue train car near the Crossing area.
MODES
- Arcade
- EOD Padding no longer reduces incoming explosive damage by power Weapons.
- Infected
- Blank Perk icons are no longer shown on the HUD upon spawning as a survivor.
- One in the Chamber
- Weapon Match Stats section of the After-Action Report is no longer empty upon completing a match.
Weapon and attachment changes with Modern Warfare 3 Patch Notes
Light Machine Guns
- DG-58 LSW
- Decreased neck, torso, arm, and hand damage multipliers from 1.1x to 1x.
Marksman Rifles
- Lockwood Mk2
- JAK Wardens Conversion Kit
- Resolved an issue causing incompatible Attachments to remain equipped in the Gunsmith.
Handguns
- COR-45
- Implemented measures to prevent exploits that allow firing faster than intended.
Attachments
- Adjusted Pros and Cons for multiple Optic Attachments to reflect their true statistics.
- Corio Enforcer Optic
- Dragon’s Eye Optic
- KR Marauder 9 Riser
PERKS
- High-Gain Antenna (Gear)
- Addressed an issue causing Equipment detected by allies with Signal Jammer not to appear indicated on the compass.
EQUIPMENT
- Scatter Mine (Tactical)
- In Hardcore mode, players equipped with EOD Padding are no longer immune to stun effects.
FIELD UPGRADES
- Enhanced Vision Goggles
- The player is no longer forced to unequip upon a dead battery, instead, vision is blurred until the goggles are manually removed.
That's all there is to know about Modern Warfare 3 Patch Notes for May 14, 2024.
