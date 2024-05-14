A brand new Modern Warfare 3 Patch Notes for May 14, 2024, have been instituted for the multiplayer title. These changes primarily focus on improving UIX structures and fixing bugs to allow players to enjoy a seamless gaming experience when queueing up for multiplayer, Zombies, or even Ranked Play in the game.

This article will detail all the Modern Warfare 3 Patch Notes for May 14, 2024, and provide a detailed list of all the new changes. Read below for more.

Modern Warfare 3 Patch Notes (May 14, 2024)

Expand Tweet

In addition to bug fixes and UIX adaptations, the latest Modern Warfare 3 Patch Notes include adjustments to several weapons aimed at providing a more balanced competitive experience.

Here is what's included in the latest patch:

UIX

Equipment Skins can now be previewed in the Store.

Bug Fixes

Tracked Challenges widget now accurately reflects progress toward Weapon Prestige Camos.

Locked Calling Cards earned via the current Season’s Battle Pass are now displayed in the Customization menu.

Locked/Unlocked filter for Calling Cards in the Customization menu now functions as expected.

Restored functionality of the Select / Deselect All button in the Quick Play menu.

EMP HUD effects no longer persist upon Wheelson-HS destruction via Stormender.

GAMEPLAY

Resolved an issue causing Akimbo Weapons to be given less reserve ammo than intended following a map infiltration sequence.

PROGRESSION

Weapon Prestige Camos can now be unlocked for MWII Weapons.

MAPS

Derail

Added collision to prevent an exploit that allowed players to get in the blue train car near the Crossing area.

MODES

Arcade

EOD Padding no longer reduces incoming explosive damage by power Weapons.

Infected

Blank Perk icons are no longer shown on the HUD upon spawning as a survivor.

One in the Chamber

Weapon Match Stats section of the After-Action Report is no longer empty upon completing a match.

Weapon and attachment changes with Modern Warfare 3 Patch Notes

Expand Tweet

Light Machine Guns

DG-58 LSW

Decreased neck, torso, arm, and hand damage multipliers from 1.1x to 1x.

Marksman Rifles

Lockwood Mk2

JAK Wardens Conversion Kit

Resolved an issue causing incompatible Attachments to remain equipped in the Gunsmith.

Handguns

COR-45

Implemented measures to prevent exploits that allow firing faster than intended.

Attachments

Adjusted Pros and Cons for multiple Optic Attachments to reflect their true statistics.

Corio Enforcer Optic

Dragon’s Eye Optic

KR Marauder 9 Riser

PERKS

High-Gain Antenna (Gear)

Addressed an issue causing Equipment detected by allies with Signal Jammer not to appear indicated on the compass.

EQUIPMENT

Scatter Mine (Tactical)

In Hardcore mode, players equipped with EOD Padding are no longer immune to stun effects.

FIELD UPGRADES

Enhanced Vision Goggles

The player is no longer forced to unequip upon a dead battery, instead, vision is blurred until the goggles are manually removed.

That's all there is to know about Modern Warfare 3 Patch Notes for May 14, 2024.

For more news and guides for Call of Duty titles, check these links below: