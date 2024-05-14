  • home icon
By Jay Sarma
Modified May 14, 2024 16:31 GMT
Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

A brand new Modern Warfare 3 Patch Notes for May 14, 2024, have been instituted for the multiplayer title. These changes primarily focus on improving UIX structures and fixing bugs to allow players to enjoy a seamless gaming experience when queueing up for multiplayer, Zombies, or even Ranked Play in the game.

This article will detail all the Modern Warfare 3 Patch Notes for May 14, 2024, and provide a detailed list of all the new changes. Read below for more.

Modern Warfare 3 Patch Notes (May 14, 2024)

In addition to bug fixes and UIX adaptations, the latest Modern Warfare 3 Patch Notes include adjustments to several weapons aimed at providing a more balanced competitive experience.

Here is what's included in the latest patch:

UIX

  • Equipment Skins can now be previewed in the Store.

Bug Fixes

  • Tracked Challenges widget now accurately reflects progress toward Weapon Prestige Camos.
  • Locked Calling Cards earned via the current Season’s Battle Pass are now displayed in the Customization menu.
  • Locked/Unlocked filter for Calling Cards in the Customization menu now functions as expected.
  • Restored functionality of the Select / Deselect All button in the Quick Play menu.
  • EMP HUD effects no longer persist upon Wheelson-HS destruction via Stormender.

GAMEPLAY

  • Resolved an issue causing Akimbo Weapons to be given less reserve ammo than intended following a map infiltration sequence.

PROGRESSION

  • Weapon Prestige Camos can now be unlocked for MWII Weapons.

MAPS

  • Derail
  • Added collision to prevent an exploit that allowed players to get in the blue train car near the Crossing area.

MODES

  • Arcade
  • EOD Padding no longer reduces incoming explosive damage by power Weapons.
  • Infected
  • Blank Perk icons are no longer shown on the HUD upon spawning as a survivor.
  • One in the Chamber
  • Weapon Match Stats section of the After-Action Report is no longer empty upon completing a match.

Weapon and attachment changes with Modern Warfare 3 Patch Notes

Light Machine Guns

  • DG-58 LSW
  • Decreased neck, torso, arm, and hand damage multipliers from 1.1x to 1x.

Marksman Rifles

  • Lockwood Mk2
  • JAK Wardens Conversion Kit
  • Resolved an issue causing incompatible Attachments to remain equipped in the Gunsmith.

Handguns

  • COR-45
  • Implemented measures to prevent exploits that allow firing faster than intended.

Attachments

  • Adjusted Pros and Cons for multiple Optic Attachments to reflect their true statistics.
  • Corio Enforcer Optic
  • Dragon’s Eye Optic
  • KR Marauder 9 Riser

PERKS

  • High-Gain Antenna (Gear)
  • Addressed an issue causing Equipment detected by allies with Signal Jammer not to appear indicated on the compass.

EQUIPMENT

  • Scatter Mine (Tactical)
  • In Hardcore mode, players equipped with EOD Padding are no longer immune to stun effects.

FIELD UPGRADES

  • Enhanced Vision Goggles
  • The player is no longer forced to unequip upon a dead battery, instead, vision is blurred until the goggles are manually removed.

That's all there is to know about Modern Warfare 3 Patch Notes for May 14, 2024.

