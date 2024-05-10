Modern Warfare 3 tops the list for most played games on PS5 in April

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 3 have topped the list for most played games on PS5 in April 2024. Based on the Circana Player Engagement Tracker, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has the highest number of monthly active users on the PS5 platform. The reason for MW3's success can be attributed to the return of the fan-favorite Rebirth Island in Warzone.

This article examines the possible reason contributing to Modern Warfare 3 leading the pack as the most-played game on the PS5 in April.

Potential reason for Modern Warfare 3 topping the list of most-played games on the PS5 in April

The return of Rebirth Island in Warzone Resurgence is the most important reason for MW3 Warzone topping the list in terms of monthly active users in April 2024. MW3 and Warzone have suffered largely due to the amount of bugs and issues in the game. The issues largely affected the community, which potentially led to the spamming of negative reviews on platforms like Steam.

The CoD playerbase deemed MW3 as an expansion to MW2 rather than a separate game because of a small campaign. Warzone had its share of problems where it encountered a series of balance issues and problems with in-game cheating.

MW3 and Warzone's Season 3 emerged victorious, capturing the largest PS5 playerbase in the US, surpassing formidable competitors like Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto, and Helldiver 2. They also secured the second spot in the same region for the Xbox platform, which only goes to highlight Activision's success with Call of Duty.

Modern Warfare encountered these problems and came back with a blast of new content and maps. The addition of Rebirth Island, a long-awaited map, contributed significantly to increasing audience retention. Despite ongoing issues, the steady influx of new content has kept the player community vibrant and engaged.

