Who is Jeffrey Dean Morgan playing in The Boys Season 4? Character explored

After a two-year wait, The Boys season 4 finally premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 13, 2024. This season once again focuses on the titular group going up against Homelander and The Seven. With Butcher only having a few months to live, he is making a final go against his nemesis and is trying to save his late wife's child.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 introduced us to many new characters. From Firecracker to Sage, there were some interesting personalities that brought their own brand of weirdness to the show.

However, fans are incredibly curious about Jeffrey Dean Morgan's character. After the first three episodes, we know that Morgan stars as Joe Kessler in season 4 of The Boys. While not much is known about his character yet, we know that he shares a history with Butcher and is also a part of the CIA.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan's The Boys season 4 character explored

Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Joe Kessler debuted in the first episode of The Boys season 4. When Butcher and Mother's Milk (MM) went to the CIA office to report about their failed mission, MM asked Butcher to stand outside while he attended the meeting. There, Butcher encountered Joe Kessler, and both of them chatted about what they had been up to over a coffee.

Through their conversation, it was clear that Butcher and Kessler shared a history in the CIA together. While not much is revealed about them, Kessler and Butcher's conversation revealed that they had been on Covert missions together. Kessler also encouraged Butcher to bring his old self back as he was needed to defeat the Supes.

During episode 3 of The Boys season 4, Kessler provided Butcher with drugs to subdue Ryan, but he didn't use them.

Joe Kessler goes by Howard Kessler in The Boys comic

Kessler's portrayal in the show is different from how the character was written in the comics.

The Boys comic is vastly different from the show. The Boys season 4 continues that trend with Joe Kessler. In the comics, the character goes by a completely different first name - Howard - and also has quite a timid personality compared to his show counterpart, who maintains a more authoritative and confident personality.

In the comics by Garth Ennis, Kessler goes by the code name of Monkey due to a traumatic event he faced in the past that involved monkeys. He is also The Boys' main source of information when it comes to Supes, and his relationship with Butcher is much more different compared to what's it in the show.

In the comics, Butcher bullies him rather than respects him, which also impacts his self-confidence overall.

Currently, it remains to be seen what plans Eric Kripke and team have for Morgan's Joe Kessler in The Boys season 4. For now, he does stand as another example of the series heavily deviating from the comics. Given Kessler's plans align with Butcher's in wanting to take down Supes, we can sure expect some ruthlessness from him too.

The Boys season 4's first three episodes are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.