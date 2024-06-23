The Boys theory cracks down on who Joe Kessler is (& its mind-boggling)

Amazon's adrenaline-pumped series The Boys never shies away from twisting its plot into compelling enigmas, keeping its audience on edge. As season 4 unfolds, fresh Supes like Sister Sage and Firecracker emerge, escalating the chaos and complexity of the story. Amidst these fiery additions and escalating conflicts, a peculiar new development ensues—Joe Kessler's arrival, who is played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The addition has stirred the pot, especially as we advance into episode four. The character of Joe Kessler meshing into the gritty folds of the plot introduces a blend of old war tales and dark future forecasts. But is everything as it seems, or is there more to Joe than meets the eye? The exploration will go deep into the swirling fan theories which are gaining traction, suggesting Joe might not be what he appears and could twist the very fabric of Billy Butcher's reality.

Trending

Who is Joe Kessler in The Boys season 4

Joe Kessler in The Boys (Image via Prime Video)

Joe Kessler makes his debut in the high-stakes world of The Boys in the chilling environment of season 4. Portrayed by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Joe is a character steeped in mystery and dark undertones. His introduction has been centered as a passing moment, but it is a crucial one that shapes the trajectory of the plot. Kessler is first seen interacting closely with Billy Butcher, portrayed by Karl Urban, suggesting a profound and shared history.

In episode 3, titled We'll Keep the Red Flag Flying Here, Joe Kessler steps into the fray as a CIA operative with past connections to Butcher. Both of them know each other from their shared history as war veterans and CIA operatives and have a deep bond formed through various covert missions and high-stakes operations. Their interactions hint at shared wartime experiences and a deep-seated camaraderie. Joe is seen providing Butcher with carfentanil enough to "take down ten bull elephants," intended for use on Ryan, Butcher's sort of adoptive son, to control his powers.

But Butcher’s moral compass intervenes, leading him to discard the drugs. Kessler's reaction to this was to offer an ultimatum about training or potentially eliminating Ryan, which shows his ruthless pragmatism and desperation. Throughout these scenes, Joe Kessler is seen exclusively with Butcher, adding layers to his mysterious persona.

Is Joe Kessler in The Boys season 4 just a hallucination?

Joe Kessler in The Boys (Image via Prime Video)

The mystery of Joe Kessler thickens as we go deeper into his interactions and the context of his existence. Fans of The Boys have noted that Joe Kessler only appears in scenes with Billy Butcher, which raises the question of his realness. The observation has sparked widespread speculation that Joe might be a hallucination and a figment of Butcher's troubled psyche, much like his visions of Becca, his deceased wife.

The theory gains substance from the portrayal of Butcher’s deteriorating mental state, exacerbated by his brain cancer and substance abuse. The Boys, which is known for its psychological depth, might be using Joe as a plot device to explore Butcher's internal conflicts and fears about the future. In the comic books by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, there is no Joe Kessler; instead, we have Howard Kessler, who is a minor CIA contact with a significantly different storyline.

The deviation in the TV adaptation suggests a deliberate choice to morph the character into something more than just a side player—possibly a projection of Butcher’s inner demons and his struggle with impending mortality.

Joe Kessler's character might be an ingenious plot ploy to manifest Butcher's fears and the darker urges he battles, covering The Boys' theme of grappling with personal and external monsters. Whether Joe is real or not remains a tantalizing mystery and one that fans eagerly discuss and dissect, waiting for the next episode to possibly unravel this complex web.