The Boys season 4 episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Episode 4 of The Boys season 4, "Wisdom of the Ages," premiered on June 20, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video. The outing saw Homelander revisit the Vought lab that created him to get revenge on everyone who experimented on him when he was a child. The rest of the episode also saw Firecracker lead a campaign to smear Starlight further.

Episode 5 is to premiere on June 27, 2024, and will probably pick off from Hughie's father receiving powers after being given a dosage of Compound V to Homelander's descent into madness.

Titled "Beware of the Jabberwock, My Son", the next episode of season 4 will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video next week.

The Boys season 4 episode 5 releases next week

The Boys season 4 episode 5, titled "Beware of the Jabberwock, My Son", will premiere next week on June 27, 2024, and come out at 12 am Pacific Standard Time worldwide. However, the timing of the episode may differ based on which different region you live in.

Date Time Time Zone Thursday, June 27, 2024 12:00 am Pacific Standard Time Thursday, June 27, 2024

03:00 am Eastern Time Thursday, June 27, 2024

07:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, June 27, 2024

12:30 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, June 27, 2024

05:00 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time Thursday, June 27, 2024

09:00 am Central European Time

Where to watch The Boys season 4 episode 5?

Episode 5 of the season will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on June 27, 2024. However, to watch The Boys, viewers will require a valid subscription to Amazon Prime Video. If you already own a Prime Video subscription, then the show will be available to you at no further cost.

Alongside The Boys, fans can also check out its spinoff Gen V and the animated anthology The Boys Presents: Diabolical on Prime Video.

A recap of The Boys season 4 episode 4

Episode 4 of The Boys season 4 saw Homelander go back to the Vought lab that created him to "transcend" his humanity and torment those who experimented on him as a child. In the episode, he reunites with his old caretaker Barbara, and remembers his past while torturing and killing her colleagues who experimented on him under her and Vought's orders. By the end of the episode, he spares Barbara and leaves her to see the horror he left behind.

Hughie contacts A-Train for the favor he owes and asks him to deliver a vial of Compound V so that Hughie can save his dad, who is dying of a stroke. A-Train successfully steals a vial from Homelander's room and gives it to Hughie, but a spying Butcher tells him not to go forward with it. Hughie ultimately decides not to use the Compound V on his dad, but by the looks of it, his mom uses her own permanent Compound V on his father, which causes him to wake up from his coma.

The episode also sees Firecracker further lead a campaign to smear Starlight. She reveals to everyone that Annie had an abortion six months back, leading to Starlight attacking Firecracker, which causes Bob Singer to cut ties with her to avoid bad PR as everyone catches the beating on cameras with the footage spreading online like wildfire. Frenchie also reveals to Colin that he killed his parents, which leads the latter to leave him.

What to expect from The Boys season 4 episode 5?

With Homelander now having killed those who tormented him in the past, fans expect the supervillain to be even more aggressive from now on. Given the way he killed the scientists in the lab was extremely brutal, his smiling in the elevator with blood all over him may signify the fact that Homelander might have finally discarded his "humanity" now - something that he has struggled with for a while.

On Hughie's side, we can expect him to have even further complications with his mother when he ends up realizing that she gave his dad Compound V. It also looks like Annie will spend much time now trying to get her name cleared after Firecracker revealed some extremely private secrets about her.

On Butcher's side, we can expect him to try connecting with Ryan, but given that time is running out for him, it'll be interesting to see how he will go about his situation.

What is The Boys season 4 about?

Poster for The Boys season 4 (Image via @TheBoysTV/X)

Developed by Eric Kripke, The Boys is a comic book show that is based on the Garth Ennis comic of the same name. The official synopsis for The Boys season 4 reads as:

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under Homelander’s muscly thumb as he consolidates his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son, and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they must find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Starring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara, and more, the series returns with a new episode next week on Amazon Prime Video.