What's coming to Amazon Prime Video this July 2024? Space Cadet, Evil Dead Rise, and more

With the returning seasons of Outer Range and The Outlaws, Amazon Prime Video had been generous towards the subscribers in June 2024, where the lineup also saw classics like Hellraiser and Death Race.
Now, with the month reaching its ultimate conclusion, the platform's catalog has also removed several shows and movies, including The Royals, Frozen, The Imitation Game, and more. With the arrival of July 2024, the streamer is all set to spoil its subscribers once again with a new and refurbished catalog.
Much to the surprise of the platform's subscribers, the first day of July itself will see the addition of 143 titles. Moreover, Originals and Exclusives like Space Cadet and Evil Dead Rise are also set to delight viewers, making July an exciting month. Follow along with the article to learn what's new on Hulu in July 2024.
All new shows and movies releasing on Amazon Prime Video this July 2024
Monday, July 1:
- 13 Going on 30
- A Fistful of Dollars
- A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy
- A Separation
- Absence of Malice
- American Outlaws
- Amistad
- Animal House
- Annie
- Bananas
- Billy Madison
- Blue Chips
- Blue Crush
- Blue Crush 2
- Blue Velvet
- Bottle Rocket
- Breakfast at Tiffany’s
- Center Stage: On Pointe
- Center Stage: Turn It Up
- Charlie Bartlett
- Chato’s Land
- Code Of Silence
- Collide
- Colors
- Cruel Intentions
- Dances with Wolves
- Death at a Funeral
- Death Rides A Horse
- Death Warrant
- Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
- Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb Easy Rider
- El Dorado
- Event Horizon
- Five Easy Pieces
- For a Few Dollars More
- From Here To Eternity
- Fury
- Gladiator
- Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner
- Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
- Hang ‘em High
- Hannibal
- Hard Target
- Harsh Times
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- How to Train Your Dragon 2
- JAG Seasons 1-10
- Jagged Edge
- Jupiter Ascending
- Justin Bieber’s Believe
- Kramer vs. Kramer
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
- Lawrence Of Arabia
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Love & Mercy
- Masquerade
- Mechanic: Resurrection
- Mermaids
- Missing Link
- Mr. Majestyk
- Mr. Smith Goes To Washington
- Mrs. Winterbourne
- My Left Foot
- No Country for Old Men
- Non-Stop
- Original Sin
- Picture This
- Pompeii
- Postcards From The Edge
- Private Parts
- Rocky
- Rocky II
- Rocky III
- Rocky IV
- Rocky V
- Sahara
- Savages
- Saving Private Ryan
- Scorpion King 4: Quest For Power
- Scorpion King: Book of Souls
- Seventh Son
- Shane
- Skyscraper
- Sleepy Hollow
- Split
- Spy Game
- Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
- Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
- Star Trek VII: Generations
- Star Trek VIII: First Contact
- Star Trek: Insurrection
- Star Trek X: Nemesis
- Stephen King’s Thinner
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Taxi Driver
- Ted
- Teen Wolf Too
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
- The Age of Innocence
- The Armstrong Lie
- The Awful Truth
- The Babysitter
- The Black Stallion
- The Black Stallion Returns
- The Bone Collector
- The Bridge At Remagen
- The Bridge on the River Kwai
- The Caine Mutiny
- The Chosen Season 4
- The Comedian
- The Falcon and the Snowman
- The First Wives Club
- The Golden Child
- The Good, The Bad And The Ugly (Amazon Prime Video Exclusive)
- The Guns of Navarone
- The High Note
- The King of Staten Island
- The Last Airbender
- The Love Letter
- The Magnificent Seven
- The Muppets Take Manhattan
- The Other Guys
- The Remains Of The Day
- The Running Man
- The Scorpion King 2: Rise Of A Warrior
- The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption
- The Silence Of The Lambs
- The Spiderwick Chronicles
- The Turning
- The Way West
- The Wolfman
- They Might Be Giants
- Timeline
- Trainspotting
- Tyler Perry’s Sistas Seasons 1-3
- Unforgiven
- Walking Tall: The Payback
- Wanderlust
- Wayne’s World
- Witness
- Young Adult
- Yours, Mine & Ours
Tuesday, July 2:
- Evil Dead Rise (Amazon Prime Video Exclusive)
- The Beekeeper
Thursday, July 4:
- Space Cadet (Amazon Prime Video Original)
Friday, July 5:
- Temptation Island Mexico
Tuesday, July 9:
- Sam Morril: You’ve Changed
Thursday, July 11:
- Sausage Party: Foodtopia (Amazon Prime Video Original)
- Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black (Amazon Prime Video Original)
Friday, July 12:
- Every Family
Thursday, July 18:
- My Spy The Eternal City
- UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class Tennis
Friday, July 19:
- Betty la Fea, La Historia Continúa
Tuesday, July 23:
- Bob Marley: One Love
- Irresistible
Wednesday, July 24
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Thursday, July 25:
- Cirque du Soleil: Without a Net
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning
- Troppo Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video Original)
Tuesday, July 30:
- Five Feet Apart
- Lisa Frankenstein
- Perfect Addiction
Five Feet Apart
- Lisa Frankenstein
- Perfect Addiction