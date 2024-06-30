What's coming to Amazon Prime Video this July 2024? Space Cadet, Evil Dead Rise, and more

With the returning seasons of Outer Range and The Outlaws, Amazon Prime Video had been generous towards the subscribers in June 2024, where the lineup also saw classics like Hellraiser and Death Race.

Now, with the month reaching its ultimate conclusion, the platform's catalog has also removed several shows and movies, including The Royals, Frozen, The Imitation Game, and more. With the arrival of July 2024, the streamer is all set to spoil its subscribers once again with a new and refurbished catalog.

Much to the surprise of the platform's subscribers, the first day of July itself will see the addition of 143 titles. Moreover, Originals and Exclusives like Space Cadet and Evil Dead Rise are also set to delight viewers, making July an exciting month. Follow along with the article to learn what's new on Amazon Prime Video in July 2024.

All new shows and movies releasing on Amazon Prime Video this July 2024

Monday, July 1:

13 Going on 30

A Fistful of Dollars

A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy

A Separation

Absence of Malice

American Outlaws

Amistad

Animal House

Annie

Bananas

Billy Madison

Blue Chips

Blue Crush

Blue Crush 2

Blue Velvet

Bottle Rocket

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Center Stage: On Pointe

Center Stage: Turn It Up

Charlie Bartlett

Chato’s Land

Code Of Silence

Collide

Colors

Cruel Intentions

Dances with Wolves

Death at a Funeral

Death Rides A Horse

Death Warrant

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb Easy Rider

El Dorado

Event Horizon

Five Easy Pieces

For a Few Dollars More

From Here To Eternity

Fury

Gladiator

Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Hang ‘em High

Hannibal

Hard Target

Harsh Times

Hotel Transylvania 2

How to Train Your Dragon 2

JAG Seasons 1-10

Jagged Edge

Jupiter Ascending

Justin Bieber’s Believe

Kramer vs. Kramer

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Lawrence Of Arabia

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Love & Mercy

Masquerade

Mechanic: Resurrection

Mermaids

Missing Link

Mr. Majestyk

Mr. Smith Goes To Washington

Mrs. Winterbourne

My Left Foot

No Country for Old Men

Non-Stop

Original Sin

Picture This

Pompeii

Postcards From The Edge

Private Parts

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Sahara

Savages

Saving Private Ryan

Scorpion King 4: Quest For Power

Scorpion King: Book of Souls

Seventh Son

Shane

Skyscraper

Sleepy Hollow

Split

Spy Game

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VII: Generations

Star Trek VIII: First Contact

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek X: Nemesis

Stephen King’s Thinner

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Taxi Driver

Ted

Teen Wolf Too

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Age of Innocence

The Armstrong Lie

The Awful Truth

The Babysitter

The Black Stallion

The Black Stallion Returns

The Bone Collector

The Bridge At Remagen

The Bridge on the River Kwai

The Caine Mutiny

The Chosen Season 4

The Comedian

The Falcon and the Snowman

The First Wives Club

The Golden Child

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly (Amazon Prime Video Exclusive)

The Guns of Navarone

The High Note

The King of Staten Island

The Last Airbender

The Love Letter

The Magnificent Seven

The Muppets Take Manhattan

The Other Guys

The Remains Of The Day

The Running Man

The Scorpion King 2: Rise Of A Warrior

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption

The Silence Of The Lambs

The Spiderwick Chronicles

The Turning

The Way West

The Wolfman

They Might Be Giants

Timeline

Trainspotting

Tyler Perry’s Sistas Seasons 1-3

Unforgiven

Walking Tall: The Payback

Wanderlust

Wayne’s World

Witness

Young Adult

Yours, Mine & Ours

Tuesday, July 2:

Evil Dead Rise (Amazon Prime Video Exclusive)

The Beekeeper

Thursday, July 4:

Space Cadet (Amazon Prime Video Original)

Friday, July 5:

Temptation Island Mexico

Tuesday, July 9:

Sam Morril: You’ve Changed

Thursday, July 11:

Sausage Party: Foodtopia (Amazon Prime Video Original)

Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black (Amazon Prime Video Original)

Friday, July 12:

Every Family

Thursday, July 18:

My Spy The Eternal City

UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class Tennis

Friday, July 19:

Betty la Fea, La Historia Continúa

Tuesday, July 23:

Bob Marley: One Love

Irresistible

Wednesday, July 24

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Thursday, July 25:

Cirque du Soleil: Without a Net

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

Troppo Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video Original)

Tuesday, July 30:

Five Feet Apart

Lisa Frankenstein

Perfect Addiction

Stay tuned for more updates and news on all your favorite TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video as 2024 progresses.