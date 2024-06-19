The Boys is an "Honest mirror" to today's American society, and thats why its discomforting

It is quite unusual for a show to be called out as an "Honest Mirror" of the American society, but The Boys has successfully beaten the odds. When it came out in 2019, people thought it was just a random mockery of superhero movies, but with time passing by and several plots unfolding, everyone can see where it is headed.

At its core The Boys serves as an unsettling reflection of contemporary American society exploring themes of power, corruption and manipulation which are elements that resonate deeply with the lived experiences of its audience.

Read more: The Boys Season 1 to 3 recap

How The Boys is an 'Honest mirror' to today's American society

The-Boys (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

1. Portrayal of Vought International as manipulating giant

Trending

One of the most compelling aspects of The Boys is its portrayal of Vought International, the corporation managing the superheroes. Vought manipulates these heroes, who are idolized like celebrities, mirroring how large corporations and media manipulate public perception in America.

This manipulation shapes public opinion and obscures the truth, keeping citizens unaware of real issues. Vought's marketing of superheroes is similar to how companies use their influence to sell products, ideologies, and politicians. By controlling the narrative, they control the people.

The character of Homelander, the quintessential American hero with a sinister edge, embodies the dangerous intersection of power and narcissism. Homelander’s public persona is carefully crafted by Vought to represent American values and ideals.

However, his true nature reveals a corrupt and ruthless individual driven by ego and devoid of empathy which are the traits that can be seen in powerful figures throughout American history and current events. Homelander's ability to maintain his beloved status despite his behind-the-scenes atrocities reflects the real-world phenomenon of charismatic leaders who maintain their power through manipulation, fear, and the unwavering loyalty of their followers.

Read more: The Boys season 4 complete release schedule

The-Boys (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

2. Depiction of societal fears

At the civilian level, The Boys showcases a society that, though fictional, feels all too familiar. The general populace, enamored by the superhero spectacle, overlooks the darker truths behind their caped idols.

This parallels the often uncritical consumption of media in America, where sensationalism trumps substance and critical thinking is dulled by the constant barrage of curated images and narratives. Just as the citizens in The Boys are fed a steady diet of superhero antics, American society is often distracted by entertainment and spectacle, which overshadows pressing societal issues like inequality, justice, and corruption.

The series does not shy away from depicting the exploitation of tragedy for corporate gain. In The Boys, Vought capitalizes on superhero-caused disasters as opportunities to push their agenda and increase their control over the populace. The instance mirrors real-life instances where companies and politicians exploit disasters and societal fears to tighten their grip on power which pushes through legislation or corporate practices that may undermine civil liberties under the guise of security and stability.

3. Moral dilemmas faced by Americans

The character arcs in The Boys also speak volumes about the erosion of integrity in the face of temptation and fear. Characters who start with a moral compass often find themselves making compromised choices as they are drawn into the murky waters of Vought’s corporate machinations.

It reflects the moral dilemmas faced by everyday Americans who are often compelled to make choices that go against their values due to external pressures or manipulated circumstances. The gradual erosion of ethical boundaries in the pursuit of what is marketed as "greater good" invites viewers to reflect on their own choices and the societal values that influence them.

The-Boys (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

4. Confront uncomfortable truth

Finally, The Boys forces viewers to confront the uncomfortable truth that the monsters we fear often lurk within which challenges the audience to question not only the nature of power but also the responsibilities of those who wield it. It prompts a deep introspection about complicity and the role of the individual in perpetuating a corrupt system which in turn makes The Boys a show more than just about superheroes but a critical examination of the society that creates and sustains them.

Read more: 5 Chace Crawford movies and shows to catch if you like him as The Deep in The Boys

The Boys holds up a mirror to the viewers which shows what we enjoy about superhero plots and what we accept, overlook, or ignore about our society. By intertwining superhero lore with sharp social commentary it invites a critical examination of both the myth and the reality of the American dream and in doing so the series compels audience to think, question, and perhaps dare to change the narrative themselves.