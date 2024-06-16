The Boys season 4 episodes 1 to 3: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

One of Amazon's biggest hits is set to return next week as Eric Kripke brings us The Boys season 4 after a two-year-long wait. The first three episodes drop next Thursday, or Friday depending on where you live. The show will continue the adventures of the titular group as they go around hunting Homelander and his merry band of "superheroes."

The Boys season 4 is said to be even crazier than the previous seasons and will be tying up with the spinoff Gen V, which came out last year. It will focus on Homelander rising to power while Butcher suffers from health problems and only has a few months to live.

The first three episodes of season 4 will drop on June 13, 2024, at 12 am EST.

When will The Boys season 4 release?

The Boys season 4 premieres its first three episodes next week on Thursday, June 13, 2024. According to The Futon Critic, the show will premiere at 12:00 am Eastern Standard Time. However, for fans in different time zones, the timings for the release of the episodes may differ. Below is a table that shows the series premiere timings in different time zones.

Date Time Zone Thursday, June 13, 2024 12:00 am Eastern Standard Time Thursday, June 13, 2024 05:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, June 13, 2024 09:30 am Indian Standard Time Thursday, June 13, 2024 02:00 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time Thursday, June 13, 2024 07:00 am Central European Time

Where to watch The Boys season 4?

Fans can watch the upcoming season next Thursday, June 13, 2024, when it premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers will require a valid Prime Video subscription to watch the show. However, if it's already available, then the show can be watched at no further cost. The first three seasons of The Boys and its spinoff Gen V can be streamed on the platform too.

What to expect from The Boys season 4?

The Boys season 3 ended with Homelander gaining more power with the public. After murdering an anti-superhero protester in broad daylight and the public cheering him on, the show has set up the leader of The Seven to be even more threatening and sinister going forward. Moreover, he has all the support in the world now and his son Ryan is by his side too.

On the side of The Boys, we can see them regrouping after the devastating battle with Homelander, and how it affects them. Not to mention, Butcher only has months to live now given he abused the use of Temp V and his body isn't taking it well now. With Butcher's fate coming into question, fans can expect season 4 to have even deeper stakes than before as the titular group assesses how to defeat Homelander and The Seven.

More details about The Boys season 4

As per Amazon Prime Video, the official synopsis for the upcoming season of The Boys reads:

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under Homelander’s muscly thumb as he consolidates his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son, and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they must find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

The Boys stars Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Antony Starr as Homelander, Erin Moriarty as Starlight, and more. The show also stars Jessie T. Usher, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Karen Fukuhara, and more.

Viewers can check out The Boys season 4 when it premieres next week on Amazon Prime Video.