The Boys season 4: Full list of all cast in the series

Amidst much anticipation and excitement, The Boys season 4 made its highly-awaited debut on Prime Video today (June 13). The latest season sees the return of Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, alongside Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, and other pivotal actors.

Following the immense success of its previous seasons, this Prime Video Original is set to captivate audiences once again with its fourth installment. The Boys' large cast is expanding again with The Boys season 4.

This American satirical superhero TV series is based on the critically acclaimed comic book by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, which keeps adding new characters and plotlines to its universe. Its unique blend of character growth, surprising turns, and realistic storytelling is expected to be present in this season as well.

The Cast, characters, and actors of The Boys season 4

Here's a list of the cast, characters, and actors in The Boys season 4:

1. Antony Starr - Homelander

The show's protagonist of The Boys season 4, the notorious Homelander, is played by the immensely gifted Antony Starr. Imagine Superman in an evil state, and we have a good idea of what he is capable of.

Homelander must now balance the stress of being on trial in front of the world with raising his son Ryan following the events of Season 3 when he brutally murdered a protester in front of everyone. Keeping the status quo is difficult.

2. Karl Urban - Butcher

Butcher, the creator of The Boys, is played by Karl Urban. After consuming an excessive amount of Temp V, he realizes his time on this planet is up. Most of his former teammates despise him for everything he's done over the first three seasons, worsening the situation.

Butcher's main goal in The Boys season 4 is to remove Ryan from Homelander before he becomes as murderous as his father was. This result could indicate that the world is about to end.

In addition, Urban has had prominent roles in Judge Dredd, The Lord of the Rings, and Star Trek.

3. Jack Quaid - Hughie Campbell

Since Season 1, Jack Quaid's character Hughie Campbell has advanced significantly. He is now an important part of The Boys and the reason Butcher hasn't been fired yet.

Hughie will continue to struggle in The Boys season 4 with both his dad's unexpected medical problems and the notion that he is one of the team's most valuable members. In Max's animated series My Adventures With Superman, Quaid voices Clark Kent. Most recently, he was a major character in Scream V.

4. Erin Moriarty - Starlight/Annie

Erin Moriarty's Starlight left Vought and The Seven at the end of The Boys Season 3 to oppose Homelander during his murder trial openly. She's retired her fancy super suit and is now Annie, a full-fledged member of The Boys.

Starlight has the power to produce blinding lights by absorbing nearby electrical energy. The Kings of Summer, Blood Father, and Captain Fantastic are some of Moriarty's earlier works.

5. Jessie T. Usher - A-Train

Jessie T. Usher's character A-Train grows weary of living at Vought and is pushed and pulled around by Homelander all the time. Still, he is one of The Seven's reluctant members. Due to cardiac issues, his super-speed ability almost killed him in Season 3.

Usher has appeared in films like Smile, Shaft, and Dangerous Lies.

6. Laz Alonso - Mother’s Milk

The Boys are now led by Laz Alonso's Mother's Milk (MM), with Butcher no longer in charge. In The Boys season 4, he has lost all patience with Butcher and wants Urban's character to leave the team.

To bring down Victoria Neuman, MM works directly with the FBI and the US government. Alonso has appeared in many prominent movies in his career some of them are Avatar, Fast and Furious and Stop The Yard.

7. Chace Crawford - The Deep

Chace Crawford (Image via Instagtam/@chacecrawford)

Chance Crawford's The Deep depicts a disturbed supe with a long history of transgressions. Despite being a completely pitiful character, he returned to The Seven.

In addition to his enhanced speed and agility in the water, he can communicate with marine life. Crawford previously appeared in over 100 episodes of Gossip Girl. His previous projects include What to Expect When You're Expecting, Blood & Oil, and Casual.

8. Tomer Capone - Frenchie

Frenchie, played by Tomer Capone, is a founding member of The Boys who is constantly trying to move on from his troubled past. Despite not being in a relationship, he has become Kimiko's closest teammate.

In season four, Frenchie forms a complicated relationship with a new guy. Capone also appears in the films Fauda, Charlie Gold One, and Full Moon.

9. Karen Fukuhara - Kimiko Miyashiro

Prime Video Presents UK The Boys season 4 ( image via Getty)

Karen Fukuhara's Kimiko Miyashiro has evolved dramatically since the first season of The Boys. Kimiko continues to practice verbal communication skills in addition to her regular signing, despite her inability to speak. Anne joined The Boys, so Kimiko is no longer the only member with superpowers.

Fukuhara has recently voiced characters in Craig of the Creek, The Boy and the Heron, and Pokemon Concierge.

10. Colby Minifie - Ashley Barrett

Ashley Barrett's life is anything but easy, and Colby Minifie's frantic, panicked Vought CEO is balding as a result. She hasn't gone crazy yet, but that could change in The Boys season 4.

Minifie may be best known for her role as a major villain on Fear the Walking Dead, but she has also appeared in I'm Thinking of Ending Things and Jessica Jones.

11. Laila Robins - Grace Mallory

Laila Robins plays Grace Mallory, The Boys' original founder. Though she freely admits that she sometimes falls behind, she is constantly trying to stay one step ahead of everyone by pulling strings behind the scenes in The Boys season 4.

Mallory appeared briefly near the end of Gen V's first season. Robins also appeared in The Walking Dead as Pamela Milton, the leader of the Commonwealth Community.

12. Claudia Doumit - Victoria Neuman

Claudia on The Boys Seasons 4 Prime Video Presents UK( Image via Getty)

Claudia Doumit's Victoria Neuman, a US vice presidential candidate, is one of the key antagonists of The Boys season 4. The outer world is unaware that she possesses a superpower that allows her to blow people's heads off.

Though it's unclear how she plans to employ the lethal SPE virus, Neuman made a debut in Gen V and obtained it. Doutmit's other ventures include Dylan & Zoey, Where'd You Go, Bernadette, and Timeless.

13. Cameron Crovetti - Ryan

Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) is the biological son of Homelander and Becca (Butcher's late wife), and he inherited his father's powers.

Although the child is now aligned with Homelander, Butcher hopes to rescue him from the psychopath's spell.

Crovetti may still be young, yet his filmography includes appearances in The Gray Man, Boy Kills World, and Big Little Lies.

14. Jim Beaver - Robert Singer

Victoria Neuman's vice presidential nominee, Jim Beaver's Robert Singer, is her opponent. Beaver has been featured on several other renowned television shows, including Breaking Bad, Supernatural, and Deadwood.

15. Simon Pegg - Hugh Campbell

Simon Pegg The Boys season 4 (Image via Instagram/@simonpegg)

Simon Pegg plays Hughie's kind and naive father, Hugh Campbell. Hugh's unexpected medical problems in The Boys Season 4 bring the Campbell family closer together.

Pegg played the lead in the popular zombie film Shaun of the Dead, as well as its spiritual successors The World's End and Hot Fuzz. In five of the first seven Mission: Impossible films, he also plays Benji Dunn.

16. Susan Heyward - Sister Sage

Homelander personally chooses Susan Heyward's Sister Sage to join The Seven in lieu of a vacancy because she possesses a superpower that makes her the smartest person alive.

One would think that Sage's tendency to speak anything she wants, whenever she wants, and her lack of interest in keeping her mouth would rile Homelander. The actress is also in Powers, Hello Tomorrow!, and Orange is the New Black.

17. Valorie Curry - Firecracker

Valorie Curry's character Firecracker is another new face that The Seven added to fill a void. She was well-known for hosting a conspiracy theory show before she joined the team, infuriating Homelander viewers with untrue allegations about the Deep State.

She has the ability to shoot firecrackers from her fingers, as the name suggests. She also has a pistol on her person in The Boys season 4.

18. P.J. Byrne - Adam Bourke

P.J. Byrne's Adam Bourke, fresh from his experience in Gen V, where he was nearly slain by rouge supes, is back making his hammy superhero movies and shows that audiences know him for. Fans can identify Byrne in three more projects: The Wolf of Wall Street, Big Little Lies, and The Big Cigar.

19. Jeffrey Dean Morgan - Joe Kessler

Billy Butcher's enigmatic former friend Joe Kessler, portrayed by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, runs across the former leader of The Boys once more. Although most fans recognize the actor from his role as Negan in The Walking Dead franchise, Morgan has known Eric Kripke, the showrunner of The Boys, since their time on Supernatural.

20. Rosemarie DeWitt - Daphne Campbell

Although fans of The Boys season 4 are accustomed to Simon Pegg's Hugh Campbell, Rosemarie DeWitt's Daphne Campbell—Hughie's mother whom he hasn't spoken to since he was six—will make her debut in The Boys season 4. DeWitt is also in Little Fires Everywhere, Pantheon, and La La Land.

21. Rob Benedict - Splinter

Rob Benedict (right) on Comic-Con International 2017 - "Supernatural" Panel (image via Getty)

Rob Benedict, another Supernatural alum, appears in The Boys season 4 as Splinter, a superhero who can split into several copies of himself. In addition to Supernatural, Benedict has appeared in Felicity, Lucifer, and Kings of Con.

22. Malcolm Barrett - Seth Reed

Malcolm Barrett's character Seth Reed works at Vought as a public relations writer and assists in developing the company's story for the general audience. Barrett's work on Timeless, Better Off Ted, and Preacher may be familiar to viewers.

23. Elliot Knight - Colin

Elliot Knight's Colin is the new love interest for Tomer Capone's Frenchie, who, unbeknownst to him, has a complicated relationship with one of The Boys members. Knight's previous projects include Titans, Animal Kingdom, and Hacks.

24. Maddie Phillips - Cate Dunlap

Cate Dunlap, played by Maddie Phillips, will return in The Boys season 4. He first appeared in Generation V. He has the power of suggestion, allowing her to manipulate others by touching them bare-skinned.

She lost an arm in her attack on Godolkin University, but Homelander was able to save her. Phillips' previous work outside of The Boys includes Supernatural, Ghost Wars, and Teenage Bounty Hunters.

25. Asa Germann - Sam Riordan

Sam Riordan, played by Asa Germann, is a spin-off from Amazon Studios' Gen V series. He joined forces with Cate Dunlap to inflict chaos and carnage on the people of Godolkin University.

With the added qualification that Sam is slightly insane, his abilities provide him with extraordinary super strength and resistance. When the public last saw him, he had just shut down his emotions with Cate's help. Germann also appears in the Netflix series Monster. His two most notable on-screen credits to date are Gen V and The Boys.

26. Matthew Gorman - Todd

The daughter of Homelander extraordinaire, Mother Milk, used to look up to Todd, played by Matthew Gorman, as a father figure. In fact, he was there when the superhero killed a man with a laser. Gorman has acted in movies like The Big Cigar, Workin' Moms, and Falling Water.

27. Christian Keyes - Nathan

Nathan, portrayed by Christian Keyes, is A-Train's older brother and coach. During Season 3, he became crippled as a result of an encounter with Blue Hawk (another racist). As The Boys season 4 begins, Nathan and A-Train are at odds, which Reggie hopes to rectify. Keyes also appeared in All the Queen's Men and Saints & Sinners.

28. Nathan Mitchell - Black Noir

Nathan Mitchell The Boys season 4 (Image via Instagram/@itsnatemitchell)

Although it will technically be a separate character, Nathan Mitchell, who played Black Noir at the end of Season 3, will return as the new guy in the role. Mitchell has appeared in several series, including Arrow, Ginny and Georgia, and iZombie.

Closing comments

The Boys season 4 cast is expanding, with Jeffrey Dean Morgan, a beloved Supernatural alum, being the first to join. Although his exact role is unknown, it appears that he will play an old rival from Butcher's past who is attempting to bring down the Supe regime.

Susan Heyward (Orange is the New Black) stars as Sister Sage, while Valorie Curry (Blair Witch) plays Firecracker. The Boys season 4 is currently streaming on Prime Video.