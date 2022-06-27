How does Victoria Neuman differ from comic counterpart Vic the Veep? The Boys show vs comics

The Boys has made several shocking revelations since Season 1 regarding the storyline and characters. For instance, Season 1 concluded by revealing that Billy Butcher's wife is alive, whom he thought to be dead, and she is raising her son, whom she gave birth to after Homlander physically assaulted her.

In the same way, Season 2 wrapped up by revealing some shocking things regarding Victoria Neuman. It showed us that the outspoken politician has a dark side. It seems that she will be playing a more significant role in the upcoming episodes of Season 3.

Victoria Neuman: The Boys TV show vs comic books

Victor Neuman in the comics (Image via The Boys)

Victoria Neuman is a gender-swapped version of the comic book character named Victor Neuman, nicknamed Vic the Veep. He is the former CEO of Vought and an exaggerated parody of George W. Bush.

Victor is an idiotic pervert who is easily manipulated, so Vought uses him as their handy puppet. However, his reign was short-lived as he met his dark fate at the hands of Homelander.

Unlike her comic book counterpart, Victoria has been presented as an intelligent and outspoken politician with all leadership and decision-making qualities. Besides being a politician, she is the founder of the Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs and an anti-supe activist.

Victoria prefers to keep insiders who would give her all the secrets of Vought that would help her bring the organization down.

Exploring Victoria's true identity revealed in The Boys

Victoria has a dark side in The Boys TV show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

In the Amazon Prime show, Victoria Neuman is portrayed by Claudia Daumit. Initially, she appeared as a young and passionate Congresswoman who was against Vought and wanted to destroy the organization at any cost. However, as the story moves forward, her true self gets revealed, and that's not at all kind.

She's a spy tasked with gaining everyone's trust by showing them that she is against Vought and its superheroes. By doing this, she keeps on killing the people who are against the superhero organization.

Victoria is the infamous head-popper who can kill someone by blasting their heads even if she is somewhere in the distance. As per the sources, when asked about the dark character, the show's developer, Eric Kripke, revealed:

"She's not just going to be Vic, who was kind of an idiot in Vought's pocket. But she is going to be someone who is rising in government but has ulterior motives that are dangerous. In that way, we try to take the spirit of the character from the comics and update them in a modern way."

The origins of her powers are not yet known, but it would be interesting to see how the character evolves in The Boys TV show. Also, is she capable of killing someone as strong as Homelander?

To learn more about Victoria, don't forget to watch the weekly episodes of The Boys on Amazon Prime.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far