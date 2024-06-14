Who is playing Mother’s Milk in The Boys season 4 after Laz Alonso’s weight loss?

The Boys season 4, created by Eric Kripke, premiered on Prime Video on June 13, 2024, with the first three episodes released simultaneously. The next episodes will come every Thursday on Prime Video. The show has already been renewed for a fifth and final season, reflecting its growing popularity and avid fanbase.

The series stars Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Antony Starr as Homelander, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, and Laz Alonso as Mother's Milk, among others. Laz Alonso reprises his role of Mother's Milk in the series in season 4 of The Boys.

The official synopsis of season 4 reads:

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under Homelander’s muscly thumb as he consolidates his power. Butcher....and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they must find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Boys season 4.

What happened to Mother's Milk in The Boys?

Laz Alonso portrays the character of Mother’s Milk in The Boys, having also starred as Fenix in Justin Lin’s Fast & Furious (2009).

He played a significant role in previous seasons of The Boys. Mother’s Milk, who is an original black ops member, forms the core of the team and is voguish and street-smart. Whenever The Boys find themselves in tough situations or are seen acting out, Milk helps them, inspires them, and puts them on a better path with all his wisdom, patience, and knowledge.

In season 4, fans noticed a significant change in Milk's appearance due to weight loss since the previous season. He opened up about his weight loss in an Instagram post shared in December 2023. A fan commented on his post, saying:

"Lost some serious weight."

To which he replied:

"had to trim it down, fam! Got carried away (with) too much pizza."

He also revealed later that he had taken a DNA test, to assist him in his weight loss journey and to understand his body composition better. After taking the test, Alonso understood what minerals and supplements he needed for a better physique.

He revealed his thoughts about the DNA test in a video that he posted on his Instagram account on December 20, 2023, and said:

"The DNA test was something that literally revolutionized the way that I look at supplementation and being healthy because I’m only putting in my body what my body is deficient in."

Alonso further added:

"Anything that you put in your body that your body doesn’t need, your body is just gonna excrete, but it just puts your body under unnecessary stress, having to filter out stuff that you didn’t need in the first place."

His weight loss left many fans in disbelief, with many believing that Mother's Milk had been recast. In addition to his noticeable weight loss, Alonso's clean-shaven face is another reason for his changed appearance.

What happens in episodes 1-3 of The Boys?

In the first 3 episodes released this Thursday, Homelander is seen getting insecure because he is aging. Meanwhile, Butcher tells Ryan and the team that he has six months to live because of the mass in his head.

The new season introduces Sister Sage, a new character who is the smartest person alive. Her superhuman intelligence helps Homelander to divide the general public into two groups, one that supports Supes and the other that doesn’t.

Later in the series, Homelander is not prosecuted for killing the man who threw a plastic bottle at him. Meanwhile, the group tries to kill Neuman but finds out that she is pretty invincible and that no bullets, poison, or acid affect her.

In the latest season, Butcher is finally thrown out of the group and is hired by Kessler, a new character who wants to kidnap Ryan to make him go against Homelander or kill him so that he doesn’t have two Homelanders.

A-train starts to help the boys in a lowkey way. Hughie's dad suffers a stroke and is in the hospital, where his mother comes to visit his dad after leaving them when he was 6 years old and realizes his dad made her POA over his DNR.

In the end, Ryan meets Butcher alone as he kills a guy by mistake while trying to save someone, which was staged by Vought.

The first three episodes of season 4 of The Boys are now streaming on Prime Video.