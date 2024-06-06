Supernatural star Jensen Ackles reportedly leading upcoming Amazon drama Countdown

Jensen Ackles is well-known for his television roles, with his most popular role being the brooding Dean Winchester in the popular CW series Supernatural. Ackles recently came into the limelight for his role in the popular Prime Video series The Boys, where he played the superhero Soldier Boy.

It has now been reported that Jensen Ackles will be seen in another Amazon Prime Video series, Countdown. The series was confirmed for production by Prime Video on Thursday, June 6, 2024. Jensen Ackles will reportedly be the protagonist in the upcoming Prime Video series, which has been scheduled for a first season containing 13 episodes.

Countdown is created by the mind behind the #OneChicago franchise, Derek Haas. The deal between Haas and Amazon MGM Studios is part of an overall agreement signed by him when he formally quit Wolf Entertainment. Countdown follows a similar theme to Haas' other series like Chicago PD as it is centered around a Los Angeles police officer, who Jensen Ackles will play. Derek Maas will serve as executive producer and showrunner of the upcoming series.

Jensen Ackles is "delighted" about his role in the upcoming Prime Video series, Countdown

Ackles has been one of the most popular television stars ever since he played the role of Dean Winchester in Supernatural. He has already established a cordial relationship with Amazon MGM Studios following his role as the antagonist superhero Soldier Boy in Season 3 of The Boys.

He was happy to know about his casting as the lead in the upcoming Prime Video series and said the following about it:

"I had an incredible experience working with the Prime Video team on The Boys and am delighted to be able to continue that relationship on Countdown,”

The actor also said:

“I simply cannot wait to partner with Derek and the rest of our Countdown family to bring this story to life.”

As per Amazon, Jensen Ackles will portray the role of a Los Angeles Police Department officer named Mark Meachum. The character gets recruited to join a covert task force for a top-secret assignment. The official logline of the series reads:

"Following a suspicious murder in broad daylight, which leads to LAPD officer Mark Meachum (Ackles) being recruited to join a secret task force of undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement to investigate. But as the truth of a more sinister plot comes into focus, the team must overcome their conflicting personal agendas to unite and save a city of millions.”

Countdown will mark the return of Ackles in a leading role since Supernatural's final season in 2020. He appeared in other series like ABC's Big Sky and Gen V and acted as the narrator of the Supernatural prequel show The Winchesters.

Fans will be eager to see Ackles back in action in a leading role as he remains one of the most popular television stars after making a resurgence with his role in The Boys.

Stay tuned for more news and updates about Prime Video's Countdown.