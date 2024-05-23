Fact Check: Is Jensen Ackles starring as Ghost Rider in a 2025 reboot? Viral trailer debunked 

A YouTube video showing Jensen Ackles in a Ghost Rider 2025 reboot has started floating on social media, giving birth to the claims that the movie will be released next year. As the video continues to spread like wildfire, the poster of the movie with Jensen Ackles on it has also reached other social media websites, like Facebook.

The post shared by a Facebook user, The Diamonds, stated:

“Jensen Ackles has been confirmed as the lead in the upcoming Ghost Rider reboot. Known for his captivating performances in Supernatural and The Boys, Ackles is set to bring a fresh take to the iconic anti-hero, Johnny Blaze. The film, produced by Marvel Studios in collaboration with Sony Pictures, promises to delve deeper into the character’s dark origins while offering a modern twist on the classic story.”

Despite the rumours swirling across social media, the news about the movie's release is not true, as a reboot version of Ghost Rider is not being made. This is because nothing has been specified by Columbia Pictures, Marvel Entertainment or the makers of the original 2007 movie, and the poster of the movie is fan-made.

Hence, the news about Jensen Ackles starring in Ghost Rider in a 2025 reboot is fake and untrue.

Ghost Rider starring Jensen Ackles is not being released in 2025: Fake news debunked

As a social media post continues to do rounds on the internet, the claim about Ghost Rider releasing in 2025 with Jensen Ackles in the lead has also been supported by a YouTube channel, which has shared an alleged trailer making the same claim. While the 1 minute 7 seconds trailer has got more than 370,000 views, it is worth noting that the trailer is fake as it has been made by a fan.

This is because the description of the video states:

“Please note that this video is a concept trailer created solely for artistic and entertainment purposes. I have meticulously incorporated various effects, sound design, AI technologies, movie analytics, and other elements to bring my vision to life. Its purpose is purely artistic, aiming to entertain and engage with the YouTube community. My goal is to showcase my creativity and storytelling skills through this trailer.”

While the news about Jensen Ackles starring in a 2025 reboot of Ghost Rider is untrue and fake, the actor was last seen making a guest appearance on the popular show Tracker, in an episode that aired on May 12, 2024.

Furthermore, the actor, who started his career in 1996, after starring in an episode of Wishbone, is also known for his other roles in TV shows like Days of Our Lives, Blonde, Dawson’s Creek, Smallville and even Supernatural. On the other hand, Jensen Ackles was also seen in many movies like Devour, My Bloody Valentine, Buddy Ganes, and Ten Inch Hero.

While Jensen Ackles will not be seen in The Ghost Rider because the reboot is not being made yet, the actor’s last project included doing a voiceover for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths. Moreover, he will also be seen in Rust, which will likely be released by the end of 2024, or in the early months of 2025.