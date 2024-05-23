What If…? – An Immersive Story drops first trailer: here’s all you need to know

What If…? – An Immersive Story dropped its trailer on May 22, 2024. This will be the first time that Disney + is making an interactive digital story, to be released on Apple Vision Pro, on May 30, 2024. It will be a free app for a limited time. This application will transform surroundings into MCU locations and allow fans to be heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Owners of Apple Vision Pro can immerse themselves in this experience by using their headsets. With Apple’s spatial audio, video, eye-tracking cameras, and lidar sensors, fans can enter the MCU world and explore various locations. This interactive digital story is directed by Dave Bushore and produced by Shereif M. Fattouh.

What If…? – An Immersive Story trailer breakdown

In the trailer for What If…? – An Immersive Story, we get to see that the multiverse is in danger. It is an interactive trailer in which the Watcher needs the help of players, to save the multiverse from dangerous variants.

We also see that players will have to use their own hands, to learn spells and cast attacks in their surroundings. The Watcher will be the player’s guide and will help them in every step of the journey through space, time, and reality.

For the players, this immersive experience will include meeting variants from across the MCU, controlling the future of the universe, and also making decisions about the infinity stones.

In the trailer, we also see that Wong the Sorcerer Supreme can make portals by just moving his hands. The same will be applicable for the Apple Vision Pro owners, who would be able to make the most out of their VR headsets by diving into the alternative timelines of the MCU universe and playing their favorite superheroes or even working alongside them, to save the multiverse.

The players will be guided by Wong to cast spells and harness the power of infinity stones while fighting villains like Thanos or other enemies in the MCU cannon.

What is What If…? – An Immersive Story about?

It is an interactive augmented and virtual story for the Vision Pro headset. The story is based on a TV series called What If…?, which was created by AC Bradley for Disney +. This series explored various MCU timelines and has had two seasons to date. The first season was released on August 11, 2021, followed by the second on December 22, 2023.

What If…? – An Immersive Story is a way to explore the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the help of Apple’s technology and hardware, combined with the incredible talent at ILM Immersive, Disney +, and Marvel Studios. Fans get to enter inside a universe and play a superhero, and also assist The Watcher and Wong.

As per the Marvel website, while speaking about What If…? – An Immersive Story, executive producer Shereif M. Fattouh said:

"What If…? – An Immersive Story’ is the result of what can happen when you bring together the incredible talent at ILM Immersive, Marvel Studios, and Disney+ to push the boundaries of technology in the service of telling our stories in new and exciting ways."

He further continued:

“This project touches upon the cornerstone of the desire that our studios share to constantly experiment and innovate, and thanks to the capabilities of Apple Vision Pro, we get to place you directly inside a Universe that means so much to us all. I can’t wait for fans to become the hero in this completely new way.”

What If…? – An Immersive Story is going to be released on Apple Vision Pro, on May 30, 2024.