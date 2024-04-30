Apple Vision Pro 2 leaked for 2026, cheaper headset to launch sooner

In recent news, the Apple Vision Pro 2 has been leaked to launch sometime in 2026. However, before the Cupertino-based giant launches a second iteration of its mixed-reality headset, it needs to figure out a way to cut costs and revamp sales. The Vision Pro has gradually lost interest since it hit shelves in February 2024. In some stores, not a single headset has sold in weeks. Returns have picked up pace too. This places Apple well behind competitors like the Meta Quest.

A bunch of information, including internal power shifts in the Apple Vision Pro team, has been outlined in Bloomberg's latest newsletter. It also hints at the product launches at the upcoming May "Let Loose" event and hardware plans for the upcoming year.

Apple is working hard to fix Vision Pro sales

The Apple Vision Pro is now losing momentum after launching in February (Image via Apple)

Interest in the Apple Vision Pro dropped quickly after the initial launch phase was over. Now, the company is hard at work trying to figure out what went wrong and how it can potentially fix the issues with the headset. A new software version, Vision OS 2.0, is scheduled to launch later in 2024. However, Bloomberg doubts it would be a one-size-fits-all solution.

The report also suggests Apple now requires store employees to fill out a survey after every 20-minute Vision Pro demo to figure out a better idea of whether they could close a sale, what the potential customer thought about the product, and more.

Thus, it's only natural for the Vision Pro 2 to be pushed back to 2026. Apple desperately needs to find a way to cut down the $3,499 price tag too. The report speculates a cheaper alternative will roll out before the next headset. Maybe an Apple Vision or Vision Pro SE will roll out in 2025.

Besides, Apple Vision Pro's head executive, Frank Casanova, retired after working at the company for 36 years. This leaves the responsibility of marketing the headset to Bob Borchers, Apple's head of product marketing. The company has been struggling to a good selling point for the Vision Pro's steep price tag against the much cheaper competition, as pointed out by Bloomberg.