Wind Breaker episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Wind Breaker episode 8 is set to release on Friday, May 24, 2024 at 12:26AM JST according to the series’ official website. Following the reveal of Jo Togame’s touching backstory in the previous issue, fans are concerned that protagonist Haruka Sakura is all but guaranteed to lose this fight in the upcoming release.

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that Wind Breaker episode 8 leaks early in any capacity or degree prior to the aforementioned official release date and time. However, fans thankfully know exactly when the series’ upcoming installment will be released thanks to confirmed information from the series’ official Japanese website.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Wind Breaker episode 8, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Wind Breaker episode 8 release date and time

Wind Breaker episode 8 is set up to see Togame earn the win considering his origins (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker episode 8 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:26AM JST on Friday, May 24, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Episode 8 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8:26AM, Thursday, May 23, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11:26AM, Thursday, May 23, 2024 British Summer Time 4:26PM, Thursday, May 23, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5:26PM, Thursday, May 23, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:56PM, Thursday, May 23, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11:26PM, Thursday, May 23, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12:26AM, Friday, May 24, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:56AM, Friday, May 24, 2024

Wind Breaker episode 8 where to watch

Sakura's impending loss to Togame will likely set up a training focused conclusion to his first season arc (Image via CloverWorks)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll after the episode airs in Japan, with the streaming service having already confirmed this in their Spring 2024 lineup news. In addition to the original Japanese language, Crunchyroll will also be streaming dubbed versions in the English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German languages.

Wind Breaker episode 7 recap

Wind Breaker episode 7 began with a brief flashback focused on Togame, seemingly showing him mourning someone’s loss. Focus then returned to the present, where Togame ordered Sakura on stage so they could start their fight. While it was one-sided on Togame’s part at first, Sakura got some good hits in, but was unable to claim total advantage. However, Sakura then ridiculed Togame, calling them bullies for their actions which started all of this.

An infuriated Togame then approached Arima and Kanuma, realizing that their targeting a helpless middle school is what led the Bofurin to their turf. After beating them up further, he removed their jackets from them, symbolizing their exit from the Shishitoren. Upon returning to Sakura, Togame continued their fight briefly before pausing and thinking about his and Tomiyama’s origins in the Shishitoren, starting a flashback.

Tomiyama personally recruited Togame shortly after joining himself. The two quickly made a name for themselves as the group’s strongest rookies, with Togame calling Choji’s bright disposition the “sun” which they all revolved around. However, upon becoming leader, Tomiyama implemented the group’s current cruel policies, which Togame volunteered to enforce so Tomiyama could remain their happy “sun,” returning to the present at the end of the episode.

Wind Breaker episode 8 what to expect (speculative)

Preview images for episode 8 (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker episode 8 is titled Carrying On The Spirit and its preview images were released on May 22, 2024. The preview synopsis revealed the continuation of the flashback of Togame after he made Tomiyama's words his rule in life.

The next episode could most likely see the conclusion of the fight between Sakura and Togame as, according to the preview synopsis, the latter said to end the fight. Moreover, the episode could see a different Sakura as the preview synopsis stated that his fight against Togame could be the first one where Sakura wants to know his opponent, considering how Togame had a similar personality to Sakura.

