Wind Breaker episode 5: Suo's cruelty on display as Shishitoren suffers two major losses vs Bofurin

Wind Breaker episode 5 was officially released on Friday, May 3, 2024 in Japan, bringing with it the exciting continuation of the highly-anticipated Spring 2024 television anime series. This episode in particular was especially anticipated, since it would begin the Bofurin versus Shishitoren tournament-style fight set up in previous episodes.

Likewise, Wind Breaker episode 5 did not disappoint with the start of this turf-war, seeing two matches go by before the installment’s end. While both matches were engaging, Hayato Suo’s performance was especially noteworthy, establishing him as a person one would love to have as an ally and utterly hate to have as an enemy.

Wind Breaker episode 5 sets up Suo as Sakura’s “partner-in-crime” as Bofurin vs Shishitoren begins

Brief episode recap

Wind Breaker episode 5 sees Sakura and co being led to the fighting arena by the Shishitoren (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker episode 5 began with a brief recap of events so far before focusing on the looming Bofurin versus Shishitoren team match.

The two groups greeted each other before Choji Tomiyama led both to the fighting area. As they walked, Haruka Sakura noticed that Shishitoren’s turf was mainly bars, to which Nirei explained it’s known for being a lively, but dodgy, area at night.

Sakura then asked Nirei why he was here if he wasn’t fighting, to which he said he’s still a member of the Bofurin and asked to learn how to fight from them. Toma Hiragi then yelled at the others to at least act nervous, to which Hajime Umemiya said it’s promising that they’re all so calm.

They arrived at Shishitoren’s hideout, which used to be a movie theater named the Orion which went out of business. They now call it the “ORI,” meaning cage.

Wind Breaker episode 5 saw them enter one of the theaters, which was filled with other Shishitoren members excited to watch the fight. Tomiyama then took the stage, saying it was time for the fight to begin.

Umemiya then told the others that their wins or losses won’t count, as Umemiya versus Tomiyama was the truly meaningful fight, so they shouldn’t be nervous. Sakura responded by saying “screw you” to Umemiya, saying that he won’t lose no matter what.

Umemiya's affinity for the next generation of Bofurin fighters is further established in Wind Breaker episode 5 (Image via CloverWorks)

The first game was then revealed to be Kyotaro Sugishita versus Yukinari Arima, with both known to be very strong.

Arima told Sugishita that he has irritating eyes before pretending something was wrong with Umemiya, causing Sugishita to look away. However, the feint had no effect, with Sugishita grabbing Arima’s arm and reminding him to use an honorific with Umemiya before throwing him into the ground.

Wind Breaker episode 5 saw Sugishita declared the winner since Arima wouldn’t get back up. However, Tomiyama wasn’t dismayed at all, praising Sugishita. Jo Togame, meanwhile, had an intriguing expression on his face in the aftermath.

Umemiya noticed Tomiyama trying to talk to Togame, but not eliciting a meaningful response. Togame simply stared straight ahead before standing up while Tomiyama told other Shishitoren members to carry Arima out.

Sakura then told the two who moved Arima, as well as the others present, to never call themselves devotees of power again, saying they’re all wimps. Hayato Suo then said that “kids like them” won’t understand until they’re defeated, saying that there wasn't a point in talking to them. Suo volunteered to go next, calling out to his opponent who was clearly nervous and stressed out.

Sugishita's fight ends as quickly as it begins in Wind Breaker episode 5 (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker episode 5 saw Suo then say he thought Sakura was stupid for coming here to take Furin’s top spot, but that he hs since realized that his words and actions have backbone.

He added that he would do his best to keep up with Sakura, causing him to get flustered in typical tsundere fashion. As Suo went to meet his opponent Kanuma, Sakura asked Nirei about Suo.

Nirei explained that he was famous for being strong in middle school, but that he has no other specific stories about him. Toma Hiragi and Umemiya concurred, adding that they knew when they met him that he’s a king and strong gentleman.

Suo then commented on how upset Kanuma is and how different this behavior was from the day, prompting Kanuma to explain that he and Arima were long-time friends and he’s likewise angry.

Wind Breaker episode 5 saw Suo laugh at this, calling Kanuma an impatient child who only whines when he’s the victim. He used “baby-talk” here to further insult him, asking if that’s the face of a gentleman.

Kanuma then rushed at Suo, who effortlessly redirected his attack. Suo then assumed a very formal stance, while Kanuma realized that Suo is formally tained in some sort of martial art.

Kanuma then charged at Suo, but was immediately pushed to the ground before grabbing Suo’s leg. However, simply by moving his body, Suo swung Kanuma away, asking him what he thinks he needs to become an adult after doing so.

That infuriated Kanuma, who charged at Suo once again. The other Shishitoren members grew restless, viewing Kanuma as not trying at all, but, in reality, it was Suo’s skill which was causing this optical illusion.

Wind Breaker episode 5 saw Sakura and the others comment on how cruel Suo is for embarrassing and toying with a weaker opponent. Toma commented on how he didn’t expect Suo to be so emotional about that, prompting Umemiya to attribute his friendship with Sakura to this change.

Sakura then asked Nirei how he thinks he could get Suo to seriously spar with him, while Suo continued to fully embarrass Kanuma. The episode ended with Togame declaring Suo the victor, adding that Kanuma was no longer one of them following that embarrassment.

In review

Despite Sugishita’s fight being unfortunately quick, the emphasis placed on and significance of Suo’s fight versus the Shishitoren certainly makes it worth it.

This focus on Suo leads to significant character development for him, establishing him and Sakura as almost equals to one another who’ll dominate Bofurin for years to come. His cruelty is also established, which will undoubtedly be a common theme for his fights throughout the series.

Speaking of cruelty, Wind Breaker episode 5 does a great job of reaffirming just how unforgiving the Shishitoren are as a group. This is especially emphasized via Jo Togame, who is seemingly seething with anger at his group’s two losses.

It’s subtle, but this focus on Togame and the apparent setup for him and Tomiyama being at odds with one another adds another enthralling layer to this tournament-style fight.

In summation

With two of the five total matches out of the way, fans are excited to see who fights next out of Sakura and Toma, with Umemiya and Tomiyama’s fight set to be last.

Likewise, with Sakura’s opponent being Jo Togame, it’s expected that next episode will see Toma step into the ring, likely leading to backstory considering his apparent association with his opponent.

