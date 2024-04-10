10 best anime like Wind Breaker you need to watch

Wind Breaker has quickly become one of the most talked-about anime series of 2024. It follows Haruka Sakura, a high school student who transfers to the delinquent-filled Furin High School, aiming to rise to the top.

While he initially seeks strength for personal recognition, he finds himself involved with a group of students who, amidst their brawls and challenges, also stand up to protect the town. However, Haruka soon learns that strength alone won't be enough.

What ensues is his coming-of-age journey to find the true meaning of power while navigating school life challenges and befriending fellow outcasts. Here are 10 fantastic anime, like Wind Breaker, that should appeal to fans of the series.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

10 must-watch anime for fans of Wind Breaker

1) Tokyo Revengers

Tokyo Revengers (Image via Liden Films)

With its time-traveling protagonist, Tokyo’s ruthless gang wars, and emphasis on unwavering bonds of loyalty, Tokyo Revengers is an easy pick for Wind Breaker fans.

When Takemichi Hanagaki travels back in time to protect his girlfriend and joins the fearsome Tokyo Manji Gang, he’s thrust into a violent conflict that will push him to his limits. Like Haruka Takemichi, he must find the true meaning of strength to protect what matters most.

Boasting fluid action animation and a soundtrack that amplifies the intensity, Tokyo Revengers balances its gritty street fights with plenty of heart.

2) Durarara!!

Durarara!! (Image via Brain's Base)

Set in Tokyo's surreal and sinister underbelly, Durarara!! shares Wind Breaker's flair for the outlandish and over-the-top. When Mikado Ryuugamine moves to Ikebukuro, he is quickly swept up in the area's urban legends surrounding mysterious gangs, dangerous fighters, and the mythical Black Rider.

Like Haruka, Mikado finds himself allied with an eccentric ensemble cast, including the wildly strong Shizuo Heiwajima and crafty information broker Izaya Orihara.

With its distinct visual aesthetic, supernatural urban myths come to life, and themes of loyalty and strength among the city's gangs, Durarara!! is perfect for fans hungry for more stylish street action.

3) Tokyo Tribe 2

Tokyo Tribe 2 (Image via Madhouse)

While set in a fictional, alternate-reality Tokyo made up of warring tribes and territories, Tokyo Tribe 2 matches Wind Breaker’s flair for the outlandish while retaining plenty of grit.

After his best friend is killed, Mera takes up his mantle as leader of the Bukuro Wu-Ronz tribe. What follows is a violent hip-hop-fueled ride through the Tokyo underworld, ruled by rhyme and the sword.

The animation and character designs in Tokyo Tribe 2 are stylishly exaggerated, while the soundtrack blends traditional hip-hop with electronic beats. Fans hungry for something with more style than substance need look no further.

4) Be-Bop High School

Be-Bop High School (Image via Toei Animation)

This 80s classic helped define the “delinquent anime” genre that Wind Breaker embraces today. The story follows the daily exploits of the roguish students of Kurosaki High School, with a focus on underdogs Hiroshi and Toru.

When a beautiful, mysterious transfer student arrives, tensions between the school’s various groups reach new heights. Be-Bop High School leans heavily into 80s excess, with bright colors, eccentric character designs, and a catchy soundtrack. It’s a must-see for old-school fans or anyone looking for a slice of anime history.

5) Cromartie High School

Cromartie High School (Image via Production I.G)

For a comedic parody of the delinquent genre, Cromartie High School is guaranteed to make Wind Breaker fans laugh. This series focuses on a high school completely overrun by hoodlums, robots, gorillas, and other absurdities.

Protagonist Takashi Kamiyama seems like the only normal student at Cromartie. However, he quickly acclimatizes to the insanity around him. Filled with anti-humor, deadpan delivery, and unexpected comic twists, Cromartie High School hilariously subverts the bad boy school tropes Wind Breaker embraces.

6) Sakigake!! Otokojuku

Sakigake!! Otokojuku (Image via Toei Animation)

This 80s manga classic epitomizes the kind of exaggerated masculinity and action Wind Breaker aims to channel. The series follows Momotaro Tsurugi, an aspiring warrior who enrolls at Otokojuku, an ultra-extreme all-boys school.

Its eccentric headmaster, Edajima Heihachi, puts the students through absurdly harsh training meant to mold them into true men. Like Wind Breaker, notions of honor, loyalty, courage, and strength are constantly reinforced through action.

Boasting an iconic retro art style and truly ridiculous training sequences, Sakigake!! Otokojuku dials everything up to 11, for better or worse. It’s essential viewing for old-school shonen fans.

7) Kyou kara Ore wa!!

Kyou kara Ore wa!! (Image via Pierrot)

This early 90s classic follows the comedic misadventures of two inseparable friends who decide to take over their high school by becoming its strongest fighters. The emphasis is more on schoolyard antics than actual violence.

Protagonists Takashi Mitsuhashi and Shinji Itou talk and act tough but are revealed to be kind-hearted guys just looking to enjoy their youth. Their humorous escapades include starting a cleaning service, helping classmates in need, and getting into absurd situations.

With its upbeat tone and focus on friendship over fists, Kyou kara Ore wa!! balances its delinquent trappings with plenty of heart. It’s a lighthearted companion to the grittier Wind Breaker.

8) GTO

GTO (Great Teacher Onizuka) (Image via Studio Pierrot)

For an eccentric teacher whipping unruly students into shape, GTO (Great Teacher Onizuka) shares some DNA with Wind Breaker. When former biker gang member Eikichi Onizuka becomes a teacher at a high school overrun by delinquents, his unorthodox methods transform both himself and his students.

Onizuka’s streetwise personality lets him connect with troubled students in ways other authorities can’t. Though mainly comedic, GTO tackles meaningful themes of adolescence and youth rebellion with plenty of heart.

And with plenty of wild slapstick humor and absurd situations, fans of Wind Breaker will appreciate GTO’s brand of edgy comedy.

9) My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Despite its superhero trappings, My Hero Academia shares Wind Breaker’s core theme of an underdog striving to become the strongest and protect others.

When powerless Izuku Midoriya is gifted the world’s greatest superpower, he enrolls in UA High School to train to become the next Symbol of Peace. Like Haruka, Midoriya must harness his newfound strength through rigorous training that continually tests his limits.

He’s also surrounded by memorable characters with unique abilities and motivations for becoming heroes. With its school setting, focus on friendships, spectacular superpower battles, and emotional storytelling, My Hero Academia has broad appeal, like Wind Breaker.

10) Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

When Tanjiro Kamado’s family is slaughtered by demons and his sister is transformed into one, Tanjiro joins the Demon Slayer Corps, seeking the power to turn Nezuko back into a human.

Like Haruka, Tanjiro undergoes a grueling training regimen that pushes him to his limits. He also finds himself allied with a motley crew of quirky demon slayers that become his surrogate family.

Boasting fluid, spectacularly animated fight sequences, Demon Slayer perfectly captures the emotional intensity Wind Breaker promises.

Conclusion

While waiting for the new episodes of Wind Breaker, there are plenty of fantastic anime that can help pass the time. From the school gang warfare of Crows to the delinquent parody of Cromartie High School, these anime all capture elements that Wind Breaker fans will appreciate.

So whether you’re an old-school fan or new to delinquent anime, be sure to check out these great series. Just a few episodes will have you ready to dive back into the chaotic world of Furin High School.

Related Links:-

Wind Breaker manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

10 best adventure anime you can't afford to miss

10 best police anime series you should try

8 most beloved types of shonen anime protagonists

10 anime to watch if you like Tokyo Revengers