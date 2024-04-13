Wind Breaker episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Wind Breaker episode 3 is set to release on Friday, April 19, 2024, at 12:26 am JST, according to the series’ official website. As school begins and Haruka Sakura’s intentions become known, the upcoming installment is seemingly set to begin with a fight between Sakura and classmate Kyotaro Sugishita.

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that Wind Breaker episode 3 will leak early in any capacity or degree before the aforementioned official release date and time. However, fans know exactly when the series’ upcoming installment will be released, thanks to confirmed information from the series’ official Japanese website.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Wind Breaker episode 3 and speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Wind Breaker episode 3 release date and time

Sakura's school year officially begins in Wind Breaker episode 3 (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker episode 3 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:26 am JST on Friday, April 19, 2024. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Episode 3 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8:26 am, Thursday, April 18, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11:26 am, Thursday, April 18, 2024 British Summer Time 4:26 pm, Thursday, April 18, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5:26 pm, Thursday, April 18, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:56 pm, Thursday, April 18, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11:26 pm, Thursday, April 18, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12:26 am, Friday, April 19, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:56 am, Friday, April 19, 2024

Wind Breaker episode 3 where to watch

Wind Breaker episode 3 should establish Suo as the "leader" of Sakura's class (Image via CloverWorks)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll after the episode airs in Japan, with the streaming service having already confirmed this in their Spring 2024 lineup news. In addition to the original Japanese language, Crunchyroll will also be streaming dubbed versions in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German.

Wind Breaker episode 2 recap

Expand Tweet

Wind Breaker episode 2 began with Sakura visiting Kotoha’s shop, where he met his fellow Furin High peer Akihiko Nirei. The two acquainted themselves with each other, with Nirei curious as to why Sakura moved there without any ties. After learning of Sakura’s goal, Nirei told him not to strive for things he shouldn’t accomplish. Sakura tried to fight Nirei for his words here, but the latter departed, saying he had to do patrols around town before school started.

Kotoha then told Sakura he shouldn’t think he knew who Nirei was just by seeing him one time from one perspective. Sakura took this as Kotoha implying Nirei is good at fighting, departing shortly after. He was then praised by townspeople as he walked around until one of them asked for help, revealing Nirei in trouble. Sakura defeated the hooligans plaguing Nirei, leading him to reveal he came to Furin in the hopes of getting stronger like the Furin boy who saved him.

The two then headed to school, where the entrance ceremony had already finished and class lists had been posted, revealing the pair as classmates. Nirei then saw another name on the list that worried him, resulting in him pleading with Sakura to behave when they entered their classroom. The episode ended by introducing Suo Hayato, Tsugeura Taiga, Kiryu Mitsuki, and Kyotaru Sugishita, with Sakura seemingly set to fight Sugishita in the following installment.

Wind Breaker episode 3 what to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With Furin High’s first semester fully underway, Wind Breaker episode 3 will likely begin with the apparent fight brewing between Sakura and Sugishita. However, it’s likely an upperclassman or teacher enters the room at this point, ending the fight. Speaking of teachers, fans should also soon discover if Furin High functions as a legitimate high school.

Assuming this is the case, episode 3 should quickly focus on Sakura’s schoolwork, likely showing him struggling in school, which would explain why he got into fighting and delinquency. Fans can also expect him and Nirei to begin meeting others in their class, growing their core friend group, which will likewise be the central characters to the first season’s events.

Related links

Wind Breaker episode 2 highlights

Wind Breaker episode 1 highlights

10 best anime like Wind Breaker you need to watch

Wind Breaker sends Twitter into overdrive as the "next Tokyo Revengers"