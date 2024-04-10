Wind Breaker sends Twitter into overdrive as the "next Tokyo Revengers"

Wind Breaker and Tokyo Revengers seem to be the topics the anime and manga community is currently discussing. The latter is a manga series that has completed its run. It featured biker gangs and time travel, a combination that many people liked. While the manga's execution could have been better, it managed to capture a massive fanbase during its run.

The Wind Breaker anime debuted on April 5, 2024, and plenty of netizens were quite pleased with what they saw. It reminded them of the Tokyo Revengers series, but the difference was that the new anime seemed a lot more refined in many aspects.

This led to the fanbase taking to social media platforms like X, and some even deemed this series to be the "next Tokyo Revengers."

Wind Breaker: Understanding why fans were reminded of

Tokyo Revengers

Key visual of the new anime series featuring some of the main characters (Image via Kodansha/Satoru Nii)

Viewers can see a rather uncanny resemblance between the characters from the two animanga titles. The character designs are quite similar since both titles focus on delinquents. Therefore, the exaggerated hairstyles and hair color are the most noticeable common elements among these shows.

Furthermore, the core theme of both titles is brawling. It involves delinquents fighting against each other for various reasons. Takemichi was someone who tried to overcome his fear and fought against delinquents to save the woman he loved. In the new anime series that made its debut earlier this week, the main character, Sakura Haruka, wants to fight his way to the top for bragging rights.

Fans saw these streaks of similarities and decided to voice their opinions on these shows shortly after Wind Breaker’s debut.

How fans reacted to the similarities seen between Tokyo Revengers and Wind Breaker

“I see yall hyping up Wind Breaker and we gonna check it out but chill with the Tokyo Revengers slander! Tokyo Revengers some of the most enjoyable trash out there!” said one fan.

"Somehow reminds me of Tokyo Revengers ?” said another.

“I hope this season's new anime will be better than Tokyo revengers,” a netizen said.

Based on these reactions, it’s quite clear that almost everyone who has watched the debut episode found it similar to the anime adaptation of Ken Wakui’s Tokyo Revengers.

Another observation that can be made is that the new anime series seems a lot more promising. The fight sequences seem to be better, and the sheer simplicity of the premise makes it easy for fans to enjoy it.

However, it’s quite early to judge the better show among the two since only one episode from the new series has been released at the time of this writing. But some fans don’t seem to share the same sentiment.

Takemichi and Mikey as seen in the Tokyo Revengers anime series (Image via LIDENFILMS)

“If they dont sell Wind Breaker gonna be what Tokyo Revengers shouldve been,” said one fan.

“Wind Breaker - This is what if you take Takemichi from Tokyo Revengers and minus the crybaby side of him, minus the time travel, and take the main gang and turn them into neighborhood heroes. Definitely my favorite of the new season so far,” said another.

“It's only been a single episode but Wind Breaker clears Tokyo revengers,” a netizen said.

These reactions make it quite clear that the new anime series is a lot more enjoyable than what Ken Wakui’s title had to offer. One fan in particular also noted down the elements, or the lack of it, that made Wind Breaker stand out.

It’s clear that among the two, one show seems to be a crowd favorite at the moment. However, it will be interesting to see how the anime fares and how it compares to the plot progression in the Tokyo Revengers series.

