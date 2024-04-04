Tokyo Revengers creator's new manga splits the fandom

On Thursday, April 4, 2024, the leaks from Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #19 revealed that Tokyo Revengers manga creator Ken Wakui is set to launch his new manga series Negai no Astro in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #20. The manga will release its first chapter on Monday, April 15, 2024.

Ken Wakui is a Japanese manga artist popularly known for his delinquent sci-fi manga series Tokyo Revengers. The manga series has more than 70 million copies in circulation and concluded in 2022. Before that, Ken Wakui penned another manga series, i.e., his debut manga, Shinjuku Swan.

Tokyo Revengers manga creator launches new supernatural delinquent manga Negai no Astro

On Thursday, April 4, 2024, the leaked page from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #19 revealed that Tokyo Revengers manga creator Ken Wakui was creating a new supernatural delinquent manga series. The manga series will be called Negai no Astro.

Negai no Astro will release its first chapter in the Weekly Shounen Jump magazine issue 20/2024 on Monday, April 15, 2024. It will also be featured on the magazine's cover page and receive a Lead Color Page inside the magazine.

The Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #20 will feature color pages from Undead Unluck and Nue's Exorcist.

How fans reacted to the news about Ken Wakui's new manga

Mikey and Takemichi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Many fans were worried about the upcoming series as Ken Wakui's previous series, despite being popular, ended up in a lot of controversy due to its rushed ending.

"Who let the TR guy do another series?"

Fans feared that they would be, yet again, pulled into an interesting series but later be left disappointed after the manga creator might fumble the series' end.

Considering how manga fans believed that My Hero Academia manga creator Kohei Horikoshi and Jujutsu Kaisen manga creator Gege Akutami were fumbling their series, many fans joked around, stating that Ken Wakui wanted to show them what a real fumble looked like.

Deku and Yuji as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via BONES, MAPPA)

It might be the reason why he joined Shueisha after working with Kodansha.

"Saw Gege and Hori fumbling their final arcs and decided to join in to show them what #REAL fumbling looks like."

Another fan theorized that the upcoming manga Negai no Astro would be a sequel manga for Tokyo Revengers. According to fans, the story is set to focus on the future of one of the failed timelines.

"Plot twist: it's actually a "sequel" to TR, taking place in one of the failed timelines."

Meanwhile, other fans even carried the opinion that manga creator Ken Wakui needed to leave the delinquent manga genre as he already had one series focusing on it.

"Tokyo Revengers fell off BUT I'll definitely be willing to give this a try."

However, some fans are open to giving the new manga series a chance. This is because they believed Ken Wakui's artwork in the final two arcs of Tokyo Revengers was really good. Hence, the new series could also feature cool artwork from the manga creator.

