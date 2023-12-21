Does Andy love Fuuko in Undead Unluck? Explored

With the Undead Unluck anime's release, fans have been introduced to the series protagonists - "Undead" Andy and "Unluck" Fuuko Izumo. From the very beginning, fans have noticed a possibility of romance between the two characters. However, such a plotline only emerged due to Andy's wish to attain the ultimate death at the expense of Fuuko's Negator ability. So, does Andy love Fuuko, or is she merely a means for him to achieve his ultimate goal?

Undead Unluck, written and illustrated by Yoshifumi Tozuka, is a Japanese manga series. It was first serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine in January 2020. Since then, the manga chapters of the series have been collected into nine compiled volumes. In addition, the manga has also received an anime adaptation by TMS Entertainment and David Production.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Undead Unluck manga.

Undead Unluck: Does Andy love Fuuko?

Fuuko and Andy as seen in Undead Unluck anime (Image via David Production)

Yes, Andy loves Fuuko Izumo. Andy is a Negator with the "Undead" ability that made him immortal. However, after living a really long life, he wanted to die. Despite trying numerous ways, he found himself unable to meet his end. Thus, when he found Fuuko Izumo and learned about her "Unluck" powers, he became interested in her.

Fuuko's Unluck powers brought forth a stroke of misfortune to any person she was to have physical contact with. As evident from the death of her parents in a plane crash in the anime, her misfortune was greatly amplified if she loved the person she made physical contact with. This gave Andy the idea to make Fuuko fall in love with him, possibly bringing forth a huge stroke of misfortune that could grant him his wish of "Ultimate Death."

Fuuko Izumo as seen in Undead Unluck anime (Image via David Production)

Since then, Andy has been seen actively trying to make Fuuko fall in love with him in Undead Unluck. His usual approach involved trying to make her flustered, often suggesting they sleep together. However, she would always reject his advances, only making physical contact when it was deemed necessary for a mission or to help Andy separate from his original personality of Victor.

Nevertheless, it was pretty evident that Fuuko was falling in love with him. As for Andy, he was very protective of her, getting very angry when she would get hurt. His willingness to protect her reached such a point that he was willing to remove the card in his head to release Victor and lose control over himself.

Andy and Fuuko as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)

Eventually, Andy starts developing feelings for her, which slowly begin to grow over the course of their several UMA adventures. His feelings grew to such an extent that he even stated that his only goal now was to protect her and all that she held dear.

Over time, Andy develops romantic feelings for Fuuko and reveals the same to her at the start of the Ragnarok arc in Undead Unluck manga chapter 94. Up until then, Andy believed that Fuuko needed to love Andy for her Unluck ability to work. However, with him having developed romantic feelings for her, he wished to make them even stronger by going together on several other shenanigans around the world. Hence, it can be said that Andy does loves Fuuko.