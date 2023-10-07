Undead Unluck episode 1 review: Can an undead guy and an unlucky girl get along?

Undead Unluck episode 1 arrived on October 6, 2023, to satisfy cravings for comedic and bloody action. It's fitting that a comedic horror anime like this would start in October, alongside offerings like Goblin Slayer's second season, the return of The Ancient Magnus' Bride, and others. Undead Unluck has a distinct 'opposites attract' feel that the first episode absolutely nails.

As the series opens with the ultimate unlucky girl suddenly and inexplicably tied up with an undead guy, things will undoubtedly get crazier as the series continues. For now, the first episode of this show features blood, mishaps, and plenty of hijinks for someone looking for a zany yet well-done, good time of an anime.

This article reviews Undead Unluck episode 1: "Undead and Unluck."

Undead Unluck episode 1 review: An unlikely duo meet, hilarity ensues

The main focus of Undead Unluck episode 1 is the two unlikely protagonists: an 18-year-old girl named Fuuko Izumo with the ability to cause misfortune with her "Unluck" ability, and a man calling himself "Undead" (later Andy) who is over 100 years old and cannot die. Undead Unluck episode 1 shows Fuuko attempting to take her own life and Andy stopping her.

Fuuko Izumo has lived an isolated life since she was eight years old. This is because her "Unluck" ability manifested and killed her parents alongside over 200 people in a sudden airplane engine failure accident when she affectionately made physical contact with them. Since then, in her own words, she hasn't fully lived life out of fear of hurting anyone else.

Unfortunately, or fortunately, she gains the attention of an "Undead" man she later dubs Andy. Andy is a loud man with no personal space whose only goal is to die "the greatest death ever." Sadly, even being hit by a train going full speed and reduced to only a head isn't enough to give him that death, as shown in his first meeting with Fuuko since his body regenerates.

Things aren't better when Andy practically kidnaps Fuuko and begins invading her personal space to purposefully trigger the "Unluck" ability throughout Undead Unluck episode 1. It's only when he saves her from death, helps cut her hair, and her Unluck ends up saving them both that the two start warming up to each other.

The unlikely duo: Targets?

Alas, it cannot be fun and games forever. The duo finds themselves in the crosshairs of an evil group of people using swords, knives, and guns. This group sends a strike team to capture the two and harvest their powers for malicious ends, their leader specifically using terms like "Negator" and "UMA" to describe them to Fuuko and Andy's confusion.

As their leader states, Fuuko's powers can be used to murder people, and Andy's a straight-up immortality elixir in a person. Fuuko is then taken hostage, and Andy is decapitated. Andy is saved thanks to a delayed Unluck effect of getting struck by lightning and killing the thug that caught his head.

Andy's trump card is then revealed: if he takes out a card in his head, he gains access to well over 100 years of stored-up memories, which includes combat abilities. He uses that to dispatch the foes threatening him and Fuuko, and Fuuko breaks out of her attacker's hold on her. She then kisses Andy to trigger a somewhat over-the-top Unluck effect: a meteorite smashing down on them.

In the aftermath of having saved each other, the two decide to stay together. However, not before Fuuko names him Andy, and Andy suggests the two make love to test the limits of Unluck. This ruins the moment and causes Fuuko to run away from him again, with him in pursuit as Undead Unluck episode 1 closes out.

Final thoughts: The alliance of the opposites makes for a fun time

Undead Unluck episode 1 is a delightfully funny start to an absurd premise and answers whether the two will get along. They do, but only after the hijinks ensuing when Andy saves Fuko's life, helps her cut her hair, and Fuko returns the favor by starting to realize how her Unluck powers work and using them to drop a meteor on their attackers.

The animation is well done, from the self-contained short of the end of Fuuko's romance manga to Andy's body coming back together in detail and the tragedy of Fuuko's backstory. The show also cuts the jokes for a minute to let the two try to get along, as shown when Andy helps Fuuko cut her hair and at the end when they resolve to help each other.

There's an air of mystery to this starting adventure of this unlikely pairing. Audiences must wait to discover what "UMAs" or "Negators" are as the series progresses. There are hints of a deeper story even in Undead Unluck episode 1, but viewers will need to wait and see how they pan out.

