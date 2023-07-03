Undead Unluck anime unveils its new trailer

Undead Unluck anime unveiled its second trailer on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Anime Expo. The trailer gave fans a glimpse of what type of action they could expect from the anime. In addition, the anime also revealed some of the main staff members that reunited after working in the Fire Force anime.

Yoshifumi Tozuka's Undead Unluck follows the story of Fuuko, a girl with the "Unluck" ability, causing anyone who touches her to have bad luck. When she was about to commit suicide, she met an "undead" man who wished to have the best death. Upon their newly formed partnership, a mysterious organization starts targeting them.

Undead Unluck's new trailer introduces the Union

At Anime Expo 2023, the voice actors of Fuuko and Shen - Moe Kahara and Natsuki Hanae - unveiled the second trailer for the Undead Unluck anime. The anime is set to be released in October 2023.

While the previous trailer focused solely on Fuuko and Andy, the new trailer introduced fans to the Negators and the Union. Both Fuuko and Andy are Negators, i.e., people who can negate the rules of the world. On the other hand, the Union is a group of Negators who fight UMA (Unidentified Mysterious Animals).

Fuuko Izumo, as seen in the Undead Unluck anime trailer (Image via David Production)

While the Union's objectives aren't revealed, as evident from the trailer, they consider any Negator who is not part of their team to be a threat, i.e., an UMA. Thus, fans can expect a conflict between Fuuko and Andy's duo and the Union.

Currently, the anime has only revealed two Union members in its trailer, i.e., Shen and Void Volks.

Staff members

Andy, as seen in the Undead Unluck anime trailer (Image via David Production)

While the anime had previously announced some of its staff members, some new staff members were unveiled in the latest trailer. And all new additions have worked in the Fire Force anime.

Yuki Yase, who has previously worked in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Monogatari, will be directing the anime. Hideyuki Morioka will be designing the characters for the animation. He has previously worked in Sailor Moon and Fullmetal Alchemist. Meanwhile, Kenichiro Suehiro will be composing the music for the same. He has previously worked in Golden Kamuy and the Re:Zero anime.

How fans reacted to the new trailer

Undead Unluck fans were thrilled to see the new trailer, as it was filled with great animation. While fans knew that David Production never fails to deliver good animation, they never expected the studio to provide such a feast to their eyes. After watching the trailer, many fans are thrilled to watch the anime and are waiting for it to be released.

Nevertheless, many anime fans were a bit disappointed with David Production. The anime studio is known for producing the Fire Force anime. However, it has been some time since any new information about the anime was revealed. Thus, they were hoping the studio would reveal some information about that anime as well.

