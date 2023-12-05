Why Undead Unluck is the most underrated anime of 2023, explored

Undead Unluck is definitely in contention for the most underrated anime of 2023. The manga by Yoshifumi Tozuka has already enjoyed a considerable amount of success since starting publication back in 2020. However, the anime adaptation by David Production has raised its popularity by quite a large margin, exposing people to Fuuko and Andy's adventures.

It is fair to say that one of the reasons Undead Unluck has been so well-received is that the anime community was in need of something different, and this series offers that. The combination of comedy and supernatural elements, along with its strong message, has made this David Production project arguably the most underrated anime of 2023.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer. It contains spoilers for the Undead Unluck series.

Undead Unluck could be the most underrated anime of 2023

This year has seen a lot of successful anime series, with the likes of Bleach, Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, and Attack on Titan probably sharing the spoils of the most hyped throughout 2023, but Undead Unluck is one that deserves a special shout. It was animated by David Production, a studio that made a name for itself through the extremely successful JoJo's Bizarre Adventure series.

Fuuko Izumo is the main character of the series. She has the ability to "curse" people with bad luck whenever someone touches her, which is why she has been living in isolation for more than a decade.

However, when Fuuko is about to take her own life after her favorite manga series has ended (thus not having another reason to live), she meets Andy, an undead man who is immortal and can regenerate, which is a direct counter to her bad luck abilities.

Andy wants to have the best death possible as he dislikes being immortal, which is why the pair decide to team up. This leads to a lot of crazy adventures, which involve dealing with assassins, a secret organization called Union, and a lot of other individuals.

Why it deserves more recognition

Andy and Fuuko on Undead Unluck (Image via David Production).

It makes sense that Undead Unluck is not getting the credit or recognition it deserves, considering the number of great series that came out this year. While this anime is an adaptation of a well-received manga, it is still a growing franchise. However, in terms of sheer quality and entertainment value, the series is certainly up there as the most underrated anime of 2023.

A big reason for this is the dynamic between Andy and Fuuko, who are two main characters who were dealt a bad hand in life but found solace and meaning in one another. The series is outrageous and has a lot of crazy and hilarious scenes but also a lot of heart because people can relate to what these characters have gone through and how they support each other.

Undead Unluck is a series that will probably get a lot more credit as it progresses. There is much to like, including a strong duo of protagonists, a crazy premise, and a very interesting world with unique characters.

