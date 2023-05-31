Fire Force season 3 likely to be produced by Shaft Studio, replacing David Productions

Exciting news has emerged for fans of the Fire Force anime series, as it has been announced that the production for season 3 will be handed over to Shaft Studio, replacing the previous studio, David Productions. This revelation has sparked both anticipation and concern among fans, wondering how this change will affect the beloved series.

Fire Force season 2 aired from July 4 to December 12, 2020, captivating viewers with its intense action sequences and intricate plotlines. As the season concluded, it left fans eager for the next installment. Now, with the change in production and directorial staff, the future of anime hangs in the balance.

Shaft Studio joins the Fire Force series for blazing season 3

Season 3 will be directed by Shaft Studio, noted for its remarkable animation quality in works like Nisekoi, Monogatari Series, and Fate/Grand Order. While Shaft's skill with animation is undeniable, it's important to note that their approach and style are different from what fans have grown to expect. Some fans are worried that season 3 might not replicate the spirit of the previous seasons as a result of the change in animation studio.

In addition to the studio change, there will also be new directors for the series. Gekidan Inu Curry will serve as the Chief Director, while Kenjirou Okada will take on the role of Director. Both of these individuals have previously worked with Shaft Studio, which suggests they are familiar with the studio's working methods. However, it remains to be seen how their vision and direction will manifest in the anime.

One cannot help but recall instances where a change in animation studio has resulted in a shift in quality and reception. Anime series like One Punch Man and Tokyo Ghoul faced challenges in maintaining the same level of excellence after switching studios.

However, it is important to approach the upcoming season with an open mind. While concerns are valid, it is also possible that Shaft Studio's involvement could bring a fresh and unique perspective to Fire Force, breathing new life into the series.

What to expect from season 3?

The season will consist of 24 episodes and will continue from the events of the Stigma arc, which starts from chapter 170 of the manga. In this season, Shinra and the other members of the force will face off against the members of The White-Clad. With Shinra and Arthur having completed their training, they are now prepared to confront their adversaries head-on.

While there is no official release date for season 3, it is expected to premiere in spring 2024. Fans eagerly await the continuation of the story and are excited to witness the intense battles and intriguing plotlines unfold on screen.

