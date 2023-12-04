Undead Unluck season 1 episode 10 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Undead Unluck season 1 episode 10 is all set to arrive next week, bringing with it the judgement that is about to be cast upon the members of the Union, with regard to the completion of the quest. Fans can expect to see emotional moments and revelations, in addition to intense battles and stunning animation.

Since its October 2023 premiere, Yoshifumi Tozuka's widely read Undead Unluck manga has been adapted into an anime series of the same name, which has proven to be an exciting blend of comedy and action.

Produced by David Production and TMS Entertainment, the story revolves around the adventures of Fuuko Izumo, a girl who can bring misfortune to anyone she touches, and Andy, an immortal man who wishes to die.

Undead Unluck season 1 episode 10 release timings for different regions

Undead Unluck season 1 episode 10, titled Results, will premiere on Friday, December 8, 2023. The episode will air in Japan at 1:28 am JST on the MBS/TBS Networks. Additionally, Hulu, Disney+, and Bahamut Anime Crazy will offer Undead Unluck season 1 episode 10 in a few different countries.

Following are the approximate release times of Undead Unluck season 1 episode 10 for various time zones:

Japanese Standard Time Friday, December 8 1:28 am Pacific Standard Time Thursday, December 7 8:28 am Central Standard Time Thursday, December 7 10:28 am Eastern Standard Time Thursday, December 7 11:28 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, December 7 4:28 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, December 7 9:58 pm Central European Time Thursday, December 7 5:28 pm Australian Central Time Friday, December 8 2:58 am Philippines time Friday, December 8 12:28 am

Recap of Undead Unluck season 1 episode 9

In Undead Unluck season 1 episode 9, Victor and the Union resumed their battle. Yet, no matter how hard they tried, nobody was able to overcome Victor and the clones he had created using his enhanced Undead ability.

In a desperate move, Fuko grabbed hold of Victor and forced Andy to wake up long enough for Andy to kiss her, setting off Fuuko’s deadliest Unluck up until now, which ultimately led to Victor's downfall.

Furthermore, Fuuko ended up getting knocked out by a huge wave of water after sticking the card into Andy’s head to save him. The episode ended with Fuuko waking up in the hospital, after which, the duo attends the meeting with the Union to face their judgement to be given by Apocalypse.

What to expect in Undead Unluck season 1 episode 10?

As the quest assigned by Apocalypse has been completed, Undead Unluck season 1 episode 10 is set to reveal the results and judgement of the same. Moreover, the episode will also delve deeper into the rules and powers responsible for the working of the Undead Unluck universe and the mystery of the Negator’s supernatural abilities.

The next episode will be a crucial one for the plot, as it will determine the fate of Andy, Fuuko, and the world. Fans of the show shouldn't miss this episode, as it will undoubtedly include some surprises and memorable moments.

Undead Unluck can be accessed on Manga Plus, VIZ Media, Comixology, or Amazon Kindle for fans of the manga version. These platforms provide both the previous volumes and the most recent chapters of the manga. The manga series Undead Unluck, with illustrations by Yoshifumi Tozuka, began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in January 2020 and is collected into 19 volumes as of December 2023.

Undead Unluck is one of the most inventive and thrilling anime shows of 2023, which combines mystery, romance, comedy, and action into a gripping narrative. The anime has received recognition for its lively animation, endearing characters, and accurate manga adaptation.

