Undead Unluck episode 3 review: How can Unluck be lucky?

Undead Unluck episode 3 was released on Friday, October 20, 2023. Following off the heels of the action-filled first two episodes, the third was a change of pace. Quite a few reveals surrounding Andy's past were made, and Fuuko got more than a few moments to herself to interact with other people and consider how things have changed since Andy came into her life.

A full four days had passed since the two met and they found themselves still relentlessly pursued by the Union. Their quest to join the Union took them all the way to Russia and showcased a variety of uses for both of their powers. Plus, Fuuko learned how to socialize and made a temporary friend.

Undead Unluck episode 3: Many powers, many uses

Undead offensive, Unluck movement in Undead Unluck episode 3 (Image via Sportskeeda)

One of the key points of Undead Unluck episode 3 is the many uses of the titular powers. Andy's Undead powers are not just a resurrection or immortality potion. He's able to use it for transportation, use his body as a weapon with special techniques like quick draws, and even rocket the attached limb skyward offensively.

The question episode 3 asked was how Unluck can be used in the same way. The answer was that it was a work in progress. For now, Fuuko can't control the extent and magnitude of how Unluck occurs. So, to start learning it, Andy has to help her figure out how it can be used and when.

Andy does an experiment with Unluck in Undead Unluck episode 3: Unluck forcibly pulls things from what Fuuko considers proportionate to her personal values. He tests this by saving her from drowning, using the Unluck to make their boat's engine explode by giving her CPR. It works and helps them secure a fighter jet to use as transport to Russia while under attack.

Andy's past unveiled

The sword, the engineer, and Gina in Undead Unluck episode 3 (Image via Sportskeeda)

It's only been three episodes since the protagonists met, but now the audience gets a few dives into Andy's past. A few revelations are shown throughout Undead Unluck episode 3 that give further context and information about Andy and the Union's seemingly long history.

The first revelation is an expansion on Andy's 50-year history of captivity. He not only took the Unbreakable katana from one person but was experimented on by another man, and a third woman was the one who kidnapped him. The woman in particular was remembered as being very powerful, as she could place invisible barriers around anything and did so with his decapitated head to abduct him.

It was a girl with pink hair, a schoolgirl uniform, and a massive black beret. The same girl shows up in a flashback where he writes a happy birthday message for her in blood in his cell in 1970, 50 years ago. Her name is revealed to be Gina later on in the episode.

She appears in space, on a satellite, menacing the two in the first half of the episode and later in the second half as a friend to Fuuko.

The girl named Gina

Union member and art enthusiast Gina in Undead Unluck episode 3

After a botched five-point landing by Andy and Fuuko when their fighter jet self-destructs over Russia, the two go their separate ways. Andy goes to gather old war buddies for aid, he leaves Fuuko at Lake Baikal to chill and mingle.

While Fukko's chilling out doesn't work due to her anxieties and the language barrier, she runs into a pink-haired girl wearing her impression of a Japanese schoolgirl uniform.

The two girls seem to become fast friends, bonding over the love of painting. They start conversing over the philosophical question of whether stagnation or change is better for them. The pink-haired girl states she believes that nothing should change, she loves art because she can capture it and let it be immortal.

As the day turns to night, Fuuko eventually answers the question. She believes that change is ultimately good, thanks to Andy helping her slowly come out of her shell despite her many complaints.

Unfortunately for her, that's when Gina reveals herself. Gina lifts an entire section of the lake up, summons her giant beret, and begins to descend down watery steps whilst calling the two affectionate names like "Deady Dearest" and "Lil Lucky" and smirking like it's the start of a boss fight.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Although our heroes' plans haven't changed since episode 2, they're still out to join Union by killing an emblem-wearing member. Gina was the one who captured Andy 50 years ago, and she hardly looks like she's aged a day since then. Further, her powerset is a problem since it seems to function like Jujutsu Kaisen's Satoru Gojo's Limitless technique.

Whether or not it's that hard to beat is another story for the next episode. What can be discerned from Undead Unluck episode 3 is a lot of things being further developed. The audience gets a look into Andy's past, a quiet moment with Fuuko by herself attempting to make a friend, more creative uses for both of their powers, having to fight Gina, and why she's a major threat.

The next episode appears to be when the boss fight will happen. The two plucky people who just met four days ago are forced into fighting someone who seems much tougher than the duo they fought in the prior episode.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.