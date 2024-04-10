Sand Land: The Series unveils PV and key visual for the Angel Hero Arc

On Wednesday, April 10, 2024, the official staff for Sand Land: The Series revealed the full-length promotional video and a key visual for the ongoing The Story of the Angel Hero, also known as Tenshi no Yusha arc. The anime premiered on March 20, 2024, on Disney+ Star's STAR Anime Series program slot and Hulu in the US with the first seven episodes.

Sand Land: The Series is an adaptation of Akira Toriyama's eponymous short manga series. The late author launched the manga series in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, where it ran from May to August 2000.

A movie adaptation was released in August 2023. Interestingly, the ongoing series uses the cuts from the film and adds new scenes and a storyline.

Sand Land: The Series's trailer for the Story of the Angel Hero arc showcases Muniel and Beelzebub's conflict

Disney+ Japan's official X handle shared a new promotional video and key visual for the ongoing Sand Land: The Series anime's The Story of the Angel Hero arc (Tenshi no Yusha hen) on Wednesday.

The PV gives fans a glimpse into the arc's story as it showcases Muniel deceiving his subjects with a false narrative. He assures them that the brave will always be there with them. However, his evil laughter and menacing aura contradict his benevolent statements.

Beelzebub and Muniel, as seen in the key visual (Image via Twitter/@DisneyplusJP)

Aside from him, the video shows Beelzebub, Rao, and other important characters. With the ending theme song, Drive My Idea by Tempalay, playing in the background, the PV beautifully captures the intense moments from The Story of the Angel Hero arc, highlighting Beelzebub and Muniel's conflict.

Besides the trailer, the official staff behind Sand Land: The Series unveiled a new key visual, featuring Beelzebub and Muniel. Beelzebub looks serious and determined, while Muniele appears calm and ready for the action.

Cast, staff, and additional information

Beelzebub and his companions, as seen in the anime (Image via Disney Plus Star)

Sand Land: The Series features a returning cast and staff members from the movie. Mutsumi Tamura stars as Beelzebub, while Kazuhiro Yamaji reprises his role as Rao. Cho lends his voice to Thief, while Satoshi Tsuruoka returns to play General Are. Nobuo Tobita has also rejoined the cast as General Zau.

Two new cast members have joined the series for the Story of the Angel Hero arc. Mikako Komatsu, the renowned VA, stars as Anne, while Ayumu Murase lends his talent to voice Muniel in the series.

Toshihisa Yokoshima is at the helm of affairs at Sunrise, Anima, and Kamikaze Douga, while Hiroshi Koujina has returned as the direction adviser. Hayashi Mori is in charge of the series' scripts, with Yoshikazu Iwanami as the sound director and Yugo Kanno as the music composer.

Beelzebub, as seen in the anime (Image via Sunrise, Anima, Kamikaze Douga)

Based on Akira Toriyama's short manga series, the narrative of Sand Land: The Series is set in a post-apocalyptic, barren world where a greedy king controls the water supply.

One day, General Rao approaches the demon king to help him find a long-lost lake. He finds the king's son, Beelzebub, and his assistant, Thief, in his party. Together, the trio sets off on a captivating adventure.

The ongoing Tenshi no Yusha arc (conceptualized by Toriyama) sees Beelzebub's new adventure with Anne, a mysterious girl from the Forest Land. In this land, the angel Muniel was revered as a popular hero.

However, he built Garam, an air fortress that could destroy everything in the world. As such, Beelzebub wants to take on Muniel and save the world from destruction.

