Dragon Ball creator's new Sand Land anime confirms Spring 2024 release

On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, Disney+ Star Japan announced that Akira Toriyama's Sand Land is set to receive an anime adaptation titled SAND LAND: THE SERIES. The anime will exclusively stream worldwide on Disney+ Star's "STAR Anime Series" programming in Spring 2024.

Back in 2000, Dragon Ball Manga creator Akira Toriyama created a short manga called Sand Land. The series was serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from May to August 2000. Shueisha then published one compiled volume in November 2000.

Sand Land anime uses key visual to confirm Spring 2024 release

Disney+ Star Japan announced on Tuesday, November 14, that Akira Toriyama's Sand Land manga series is set to receive an anime adaptation titled SAND LAND: THE SERIES. With that, the series' official website released its key visual, featuring the main characters, Beelzebub, Thief, and Sheriff Rao, transversing through the desert.

The anime will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ Star's "STAR Anime Series" programming block in Spring 2024.

Sheriff Rao as seen in the movie (Image via Sunrise, Anima, Kamikaze Douga)

The new series is set to feature unreleased clips from the previously released anime film and popular scenes from the original manga. In addition, it will feature a new story created by the creator, Akira Toriyama, himself. The new plotline will continue the story from the film.

As for the series' voice cast members, the anime is set to retain cast and staff members from the film.

Thief and Beelzebub as seen in the movie (Image via Sunrise, Anima, Kamikaze Douga)

Mutsumi Tamura will voice Beelzebub. Tamura previously voiced young Kakashi Hatake from Naruto Shippuden and Ninya from Overlord.

Meanwhile, Kazuhiro Yamaji will voice Sheriff Rao. He has previously voiced Kenny Ackerman from Attack on Titan, Kojiro Sasaki from Record of Ragnarok, and Silver Fang from One Punch Man.

As for Chō, he will return to voice Thief. He has previously voiced Matal Mogamett from Magi: The Kingdom of Magic, Regro Burnedead from Mashle: Magic and Muscles, and Brook from One Piece.

General Are as seen in the Sand Land movie (Image via Sunrise, Anima, Kamikaze Douga)

Lastly, Satoshi Tsuruoka will reprise his role as General Are, and Nobuo Tobita will return as General Zau. Satoshi Tsuruoka previously voiced Gilles de Rais from Fate and Zanoba Shirone from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation. As for Nobuo Tobita, he previously voiced Ken Wakashimazu from Captain Tsubasa and Adelheid von Schugel from Saga of Tanya the Evil.

The returning staff members include Toshihisa Yokoshima, who will direct the anime series. Meanwhile, Hiroshi Koujina will serve as the direction adviser again. As for Hayashi Mori, he will be writing the anime series' script.

Lastly, Yoshikazu Iwanami and Yūgo Kanno will return to direct the sound and compose the series' music, respectively.

