Akira Toriyama's right-hand man for all-things Dragon Ball teases Dragon Ball Super Season 2

In this week's edition of Weekly Dragon Ball News, Akio Iyoku, Toriyama’s right-hand man for Dragon Ball, seemingly teases a possible return of the popular Dragon Ball Super anime. This week's news segment for this week showcased various Dragon Ball employees discussing the success of their various projects in 2021 as well as future plans.

This edition of Weekly Dragon Ball News covered a wide range of topics, from new Dragon Ball figures releasing to various Dragon Ball video games. They also teased several upcoming projects, as well as discussing their largest upcoming project Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes. Akio Iyoku discusses the upcoming movie and much more during his segment of the show.

Akira Toriyama’s right-hand man for Dragon Ball Super teases second season as well as a movie in 2022

Akio Iyoku’s segment

Could he be talking about Akiyo Iyoku, head of Dragon Ball Room, SUPERHERO movie's executive producer, and Toriyama's right-hand man, teases something else "other than the movie" might come out this year! 👀Could he be talking about #DragonBallSuper 's return? 🤔 Akiyo Iyoku, head of Dragon Ball Room, SUPERHERO movie's executive producer, and Toriyama's right-hand man, teases something else "other than the movie" might come out this year! 👀Could he be talking about #DragonBallSuper 's return? 🤔 https://t.co/dwT2WzIrK3

Akio Iyoku opens his segment by discussing the Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes movie and confirms the upcoming release date of April 22, 2022, stating everything is still on track for that deadline. Iyoku then discusses the movie's trailer shown in Jump Festa, praising the film's animation style and overall quality.

Iyoku then requests the viewers to be a little more patient before the film’s release and then proceeds to say something fairly cryptic. Iyoku said, “there’s also a chance something other than the movie will be coming this year too,” which could certainly mean a variety of things.

Nearly every other aspect of Dragon Ball production was covered in this Weekly Dragon Ball News, so it’s quite likely that Iyoku is actually referring to the continuation of the highly anticipated anime.

Todd Blankenship @Herms98 In the latest weekly news video on the DB Official Site, Iyoku hints that something besides the new movie might come out this year. Also, Uchida confirms that the DBS manga’s Granolah arc is wrapping up soon and a new arc will begin. en.dragon-ball-official.com/news/01_770.ht… In the latest weekly news video on the DB Official Site, Iyoku hints that something besides the new movie might come out this year. Also, Uchida confirms that the DBS manga’s Granolah arc is wrapping up soon and a new arc will begin. en.dragon-ball-official.com/news/01_770.ht… https://t.co/sK57c1qDyj

This Weekly Dragon Ball News edition also discusses the Dragon Ball Super manga separately, with Victory Uchida discussing the new 2022 arc. But this information was already known through Jump Festa, so it’s unlikely that this is what Iyoku teased.

Most likely, the team at Toei Animation is waiting to see how profitable the Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes movie becomes. Should the movie prove successful and reignite interest in the series, it’s entirely possible and likely that the Dragon Ball Super anime will return soon after. If this does indeed happen, 2022 will certainly be an exciting year for Dragon Ball and anime fans in general.

In summation

While not yet officially confirmed, it seems likely the Dragon Ball Super anime is returning for a second season in 2022. With the series’ movie at the forefront of industry news everywhere, it would be no surprise if Toei Animation and publisher Shueisha were interested in laying the foundation for the anime’s sequel season.

The first Dragon Ball Super was incredibly well received. Despite the series' initial struggle to find a footing during its first two recap arcs, Dragon Ball Super eventually won fans over with its original and captivating material. In addition, the animation quality was upped significantly once the two recap arcs were over.

Be sure to keep up with all Dragon Ball Super news pertaining to the manga, new movie, and apparent return of the anime in 2022.

