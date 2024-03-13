Is Akira Toriyama's Sand Land manga finished? Status of the manga explained

One of the lesser-known works of the creator of the massively popular Dragon Ball series, the Sand Land manga has been gaining quite a lot of traction from fans in the past few years, with the series being adapted into a movie in 2023 as well as a 13 episode anime series, which is currently set to air on March 20, 2024.

With the anime series promising a more detailed and accurate adaptation of the Sand Land manga, fans of Toriyama's works are opting to check out the source material of the upcoming anime, while some are wondering about the manga's status.

Exploring the status of the Sand Land manga

Following the overwhelming success of his Dragon Ball series, legendary mangaka Akira Toriyama started working on another Shonen series named Sand Land, which was serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump from May 9, 2000, to August 8, 2000.

It was a short series that wrapped up its story in 14 chapters, collected into a single Tankobon volume on November 2, 2000. In 2003, Viz Media serialized it in the English Shonen Jump magazine.

Although Sand Land is one of Toriyama's lesser-known works, it has gained quite some popularity among fans in the past few years. It also received two anime adaptations, one being a movie released on August 18, 2023. Being animated and co-produced by Studio Sunrise, Anima, and Kamikaze Douga, the film garnered positive reviews from fans.

Furthermore, an ONA series based on the Sand Land manga was also announced to be in production. It is scheduled for a March 20, 2024, premiere date, with all the cast and staff members reprising their roles for the series.

It will comprise 13 episodes, with the first six episodes retelling the film's story with some additional scenes. In contrast, the remaining episodes will feature Toriyama's original arc for the series.

What is the plot of Sand Land?

The narrative occurs in a dystopian future where war has destroyed the world. As a result, the world was left without its primary water supply and had turned into a barren wasteland. The only available water supply of the Sand Land was controlled by a greedy king, resulting in people robbing each other for water and money.

After growing tired of the king's greedy practices, Sheriff Rao requested the help of the king of demons. As such, the former recruited the king's son, Beelzebub, and his friend, Thief, who agreed to help Rao in his quest. Together, the unlikely trio embarked on their journey across the desert, facing dragons, bandits, and other deadly enemies.

Final Thoughts

With such an interesting premise, it is easy to see why the upcoming anime based on the popular manga is anticipated by the fans, who cannot wait to see one of Toriyama's most underrated works get a proper adaptation. Interested fans can check out the series premiere on March 20, 2024.

