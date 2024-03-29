"Greatest of all time": Dragon Ball fans ecstatic over reception to Toriyama's Sand Land

Dragon Ball fans have been in mourning ever since the legendary mangaka, Akira Toriyama, died earlier this month. Since then, many people have expressed concern about the legacy of his creations and how they will continue to exist now that their creator is no more. However, it appears that there was little cause for worry, as Toriyama entrusted the Dragon Ball franchise to his right-hand man, Akio Iyoku.

Recently, Sand Land, another one of Toriyama's works, was adapted into a series of 13 episodes to the delight of the fanbase. Many expressed their joy online at the success of the anime, which continues the legacy of the renowned mangaka.

Dragon Ball fans are celebrating the success of Sand Land: The Series

The popular entertainment media website, IGN, uploaded their review of Akira Toriyama's Sand Land: The Series anime on X, which became a new reason to celebrate for fans of Toriyama's works.

IGN rated the anime a solid 9 and praised it as an expertly-written post-apocalyptic story. Its overwhelming success elated fans, with one stating that Toriyama's writing legacy is no longer limited to Dragon Ball.

Sand Land characters (Image via Akira Toriyama)

It should be noted that, apart from Dragon Ball, Toriyama's other works, Sand Land and Dr. Slump, have been fairly popular in Japan. He has been hailed as 'the greatest mangaka of all time', a title he certainly deserves, seeing as to how his legendary works paved the road for a lot of anime and manga series today.

In fact, his work has inspired many others to take up the pen and become manga artists as well, including Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto and One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda.

How Dragon Ball fans reacted to the IGN review of Sand Land: The Series

Beelzebub as seen in Sand Land (Image via Akira Toriyama)

Upon witnessing the positive reception of Akira Toriyama's Sand Land: The Series, fans of his work were understandably delighted. One such fan took the opportunity to name Toriyama the 'Greatest of All Time', a fitting title for a mangaka whose influence was widespread in the anime and manga industries.

"Greatest of all time"

Another fan expressed their joy in seeing more love pour in for Toriyama's final work.

"I'm glad to see love for his final work"

Sand Land: The Series received overall positive reviews from fans of Akira Toriyama's work (image via Disney Plus Star)

The majority of fans were celebrating the success of Toriyama's Sand Land series, as one fan tweeted that this was definitely a huge win for the legendary mangaka.

"LETS GOOOOOOO BIG W FOR THE GOAT TORIYAMA"

Lastly, another fan paid their respects to Toriyama's legacy and claimed that the success of his new series was certainly well deserved. They thanked him for bringing joy to all of his fans through his work and prayed that he is now at peace.

"Well deserved score for akira toriyama work the man Brough as all so much joy with his work R.I.P. Toriyama Sensei."

Akira Toriyama's impact on the world of anime and manga is certainly undeniable, as his works were a huge part of everyone's childhood. He was deeply adored by his fans and his fellow mangaka as well, making him one of the most influential manga artists of all time.

