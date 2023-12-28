Will there be a Tokyo Revengers season 4? Explained

Anime fans have been eagerly anticipating the announcement of Tokyo Revengers season 4. With the cliffhanger ending of the Tenjiku Arc, the anime made it pretty clear that there was much more of the story that needed to be adapted.

However, unfortunately, neither LIDENFILMS nor the anime's official sources have revealed anything about the sequel season. Thus, fans are left to wonder if they can expect to see Tokyo Revengers season 4.

The previous season adapted the Tenjiku Arc, which saw Kisaki Tetta use Izana Kurokawa to break Manjiro Sano and gain control over the Tokyo Manji Gang.

Fortunately, some of Takemichi's friends learned about his time-leaping secret, which led to Takemichi confronting and defeating Kisaki Tetta. Unfortunately, the entire Kanto incident saw two other people die as well - Emma Sano and Izana Kurokawa.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Tokyo Revengers manga.

Tokyo Revengers season 4: Will there be another season?

Hanagaki Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Yes, Tokyo Revengers anime will most likely have a fourth season. While neither LIDENFILMS nor the anime's official sources have announced the fourth season's production, the third season ended on a cliffhanger.

With Kisaki Tetta having passed away, Takemichi had essentially succeeded in his mission. However, the anime did show him going back to the future to check the outcome of the changes he made in the past. In addition, it did not seem like the anime gave Takemichi enough time to process Kisaki's death, evident from the fact that his hands were still trembling from seeing his grotesque death.

Kisaki Tetta as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Thus, there is a high possibility that anime studio LIDENFILMS will produce Tokyo Revengers season 4. Therefore, fans can expect to see the anime make the announcement for the same in a few months. With AnimeJapan 2024 set to take place in late March 2024, fans can expect the series to announce the same during that event.

In addition, fans should also note that the Tenjiku Arc, despite not garnering as much audience as the previous seasons, is rated quite highly by fans. It saw the anime receive an average rating of 7.9 stars on MyAnimeList, which is close to the rating for the first season, which was rated 7.95 stars.

Izana Kurokawa as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Fans must also remember that, while LIDENFILMS has a lot of anime under its belt, Tokyo Revengers is quite possibly its most popular IP. Thus, they would not want to let go of the series halfway when it can be marketed even more.

When it comes to the source material, the manga series has published a total of 278 chapters. Out of that, the anime has only adapted until chapter 185, i.e., the end of the Tenjiku Arc. Thus, there are still 93 chapters from the manga left for LIDENFILMS to adapt as part of Tokyo Revengers season 4 and beyond.

Mikey funeral as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Thus, given that the Bonten Arc, Three Deities Arc, and Kanto Manji Arc are still left to receive an anime adaptation, fans can expect to see two or three more seasons of the anime series. However, this will all depend on how LIDENFILMS plans to animate the same.

There also remains the small possibility that LIDENFILMS would animate all the remaining chapters as part of Tokyo Revengers season 4 and release them as two cours.